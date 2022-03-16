NFL News/Free Agency Tracker 2022: Last day of legal tampering

The salary cap has officially been set at $208.2 million for the 2021 season. The NFL’s legal tampering period started on Monday at 12 pm. The new league year starts today at 4pm. The NFL saw a lot of movement with some of the top free agents finding new homes. These deals have been in the works at least since the Combine, but can now be made public. They won't be official until the start of the new league year today.

Washington signed a few of their pending free agents before they hit the market. The rest will test the market, possibly re-signing here if they don't get the deal they are looking for in free agency. Washington already lost three of their top free agents. Brandon Scherff signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tim Settle and J.D. McKissic joined the Buffalo Bills.

Here are the deals and trades that have been announced around the NFL on the final day of legal tampering. Will Washington make any moves before free agency officially starts?

