NFL Free Agency! Washington Commanders Rumors and News

The NFL's new league year starts today at 4pm. Teams, players, and agents have been working out deal over the last two days during the NFL's legal tampering period. Those deals can now become official. Any pending free agents who haven't been re-signed are now officially FAs.

Washington Free Agency News & Rumors

Deshazor Everett released

Washington Commanders announce 3 roster cuts including Deshazor Everett https://t.co/KnrAtlv76D — COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) March 16, 2022

J.D. McKissic returning after Washington matched Buffalo’s offer

Surprise! J.D. McKissic returns to Washington for the same money Buffalo offered! https://t.co/IYLSww2MoY — COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) March 16, 2022

Landon Collins will be a post-June 1st cut

Report: Landon Collins will be released as a Post-June 1st cut https://t.co/AFQ3C0gJwI — COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) March 16, 2022

Ereck Flowers released

Report: Commanders have released LG Ereck Flowers#takecommand https://t.co/zd6diNFVKC — COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) March 16, 2022

Cam Sims expected to re-sign

Washington Free Agency: WR Cam Sims expected to re-sign https://t.co/x7NmjobGyh — COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) March 16, 2022

Matt Ioannidis released

Report: Commanders will release veteran DL Matt Ioannidis today#takecommand https://t.co/l6hs2IEWM2 — COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) March 16, 2022

Bobby McCain re-signs for two years

Washington Free Agency: Bobby McCain re-signed for 2 years https://t.co/MpYmIvMKrm — COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) March 15, 2022

J.D. McKissic signs with the Bills

J.D. McKissic signs 2-year deal with the Buffalo Bills https://t.co/1NEDqbGQf1 — COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) March 15, 2022

Brandon Scherff signs 3-year deal with the Jaguars

Washington Free Agency: Brandon Scherff signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars https://t.co/ziz4GKJNxs — COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) March 14, 2022

Tim Settle signs 2-year deal with the Bills

Washington Free Agency: Tim Settle signing 2-year deal with the Buffalo Bills https://t.co/K4otLgfMir — COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) March 15, 2022

