NFL Free Agency! Washington Commanders Rumors and News

The NFL's new league year starts today at 4pm. Teams, players, and agents have been working out deal over the last two days during the NFL's legal tampering period. Those deals can now become official. Any pending free agents who haven't been re-signed are now officially FAs.
Washington Free Agency News & Rumors
Deshazor Everett released
J.D. McKissic returning after Washington matched Buffalo’s offer
Landon Collins will be a post-June 1st cut
Ereck Flowers released
Cam Sims expected to re-sign
Matt Ioannidis released
Bobby McCain re-signs for two years
J.D. McKissic signs with the Bills
Brandon Scherff signs 3-year deal with the Jaguars
Tim Settle signs 2-year deal with the Bills
Free Agents Signed
Trades
Washington trades for QB Carson Wentz
Cuts
Landon Collins released after refusing pay cut
Washington’s Restricted Free Agents (RFA)
QB Garrett Gilbert
QB Kyle Allen - Washington won’t tender him
K Joey Slye
Washington’s Exclusive Rights Free Agents (ERFA)
TE Dylan Cantrell
DE Jalen Jelks
LB Milo Eifler
C Jon Toth - not tendered, could still return
Washington’s Unrestricted Free Agents (UFA)
QB Ryan Fitzpatrick - Not expected to be re-signed
WR DeAndre Carter
WR Adam Humphries
TE Ricky Seals-Jones
OT Cornelius Lucas
RG Jamil Douglas
DE Nate Orchard
LB Jon Bostic
LB Jared Norris
CB Darryl Roberts
CB Torry McTyer
CB Danny Johnson
Washington Free Agents already re-signed
RB Jonathan Williams
LB David Mayo
LB Jordan Kunaszyk
CB Corn Elder
C Keith Ismael - tendered
DL Daniel Wise - tendered
DL Bunmi Rotimi - tendered
K Brian Johnson - tendered
S Troy Apke - re-signed to 1-year deal
C Tyler Larsen - re-signed to 1-year deal
S Bobby McCain - signed 2-year, $11 million deal
RB J.D. McKissic - signs 2-year, $7million deal after initially agreeing to go to Buffalo
WR Cam Sims - expected to re-sign
Washington FAs signed by another team
RG Brandon Scherff - Signed by the Jacksonville Jaguars
DL Tim Settle - signed 2-year contract with the Bills
