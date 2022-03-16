All aTwitter: 16 March 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
NFL News twitter feed:
Former Washington RB J.D. McKissic intends to sign a two-year, $7 million deal with upside to $8 with the Buffalo Bills, per source.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2022
Washington could afford 2 years $7 million for McKissic. Maybe he wanted to go to Buffalo and chase a ring with Josh Allen. This one is really interesting.— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) March 15, 2022
J.D. McKissic's early KUBIAK projections @fboutsiders— Scott Spratt (@Scott_Spratt) March 15, 2022
On WAS: 61-260-1.8 and 33-250-1.2 (48th RB)
On BUF: 40-164-1.1 and 30-220-1.1 (56th RB)
McKissic may see a little less work on a talented Bills team, but he complements the undersized Singletary and now has a shot at a ring.
McKissic put his life in jeopardy and y’all can’t find $8 mil for him, the nerve pic.twitter.com/cMDikNTD5x— Not Robert Griffin (@Pseudo_RGIII) March 15, 2022
Once Kurl moved to SS and Collins moved closer to the LOS, McCain played well at FS. He and Curl appeared to have a strong understanding. https://t.co/72bATv7xHw— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) March 15, 2022
Leno wasn't the only player who felt this way about JD McKissic. JD and AG are super tight, the defenders constantly argued with McKissic during practice... not an exaggeration to say he might've been the most popular guy on the team https://t.co/jcdd9CwA81— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) March 15, 2022
There's some bias in saying J.D. McKissic and Tim Settle were among the better value free-agents this year. The bias is I covered them and not all 32 teams. That said, both are gone and both land with a Super Bowl contender.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) March 15, 2022
They added 2/5 of their starting OL after the draft last offseason. Would love to see McKissic back (assuming $$ reasonable; also, coming off neck injury). If no McCain, Need more in secondary. Even if returns, need more depth. Would add another TE/re-sign Seals-Jones— John Keim (@john_keim) March 15, 2022
Did Landon at least give the Sean Taylor jersey back ?— str3tch ♂️ (@PAYNE_21) March 14, 2022
Yep. Also: K Joey Slye still a strong possibility to return. He’s an RFA. If nothing else can make a tender offer. Tendering Johnson doesn’t change this… https://t.co/2k4U5LMrYT— John Keim (@john_keim) March 14, 2022
Breakdown of Brandon Scherff's 3-year deal with the Jaguars: pic.twitter.com/t62hhP5QtU— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) March 15, 2022
Tim Settle (Bills): two years, $10M, $7M gtd, $4.05M signing bonus, salaries $1.035M (gtd), $3.055M ($1.915M gtd for inj at signing, skill cap if on roster 5th day 2023, $50K workout bonus, $800K sacks incentive annual, 2024 voidable year, $510K total in per game active bonus— Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 15, 2022
People are calling the Steelers signing Mitch Trubisky a genius move, but if Washington would’ve done it the media would’ve called it the most desperate move in NFL history.— Josh Taylor (@JoshTaylorCFB) March 15, 2022
Deshaun Watson is scheduled to meet with the #Browns on Tuesday after he met with the Saints and Panthers on Monday, according to @AaronWilson_NFL.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 15, 2022
New Orleans and Carolina have both made strong trade proposals to Houston - but Watson holds the cards with a no-trade clause.
If Al Michaels' Amazon deal goes through, he will call all of the platforms' 16 Thursday Night Football games, according to sources.— Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) March 14, 2022
Deal is at half yard line.
Three-year deal for Mo Alie-Cox to stay with the Colts, source said. @Schultz_Report first with that report.— Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) March 14, 2022
The Jaguars are releasing LB Myles Jack, per @AdamSchefter pic.twitter.com/eOQcG1qtfp— PFF (@PFF) March 15, 2022
Haven’t watched enough of the Jags to know if he can play the Mike linebacker role, but more linebackers on the market is good for Washington. https://t.co/VeJccpqLSS— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) March 15, 2022
Signing Myles Jack wouldn’t affect Washington’s comp picks since he was released also. LB a huge need.#WashingtonFootball— Jordan Asri (@wshingtontoday) March 15, 2022
This brings context to the Foye Oluokun signing. https://t.co/nfjGOSPgmU— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 15, 2022
Safety Marcus Williams is agreeing to terms with the Baltimore Ravens on a five-year deal worth $70 million, per source. Big market-shifting deal in AFC North.— Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 15, 2022
Pass rusher Randy Gregory pulling a U-turn. He's agreeing to terms with the #Broncos, as @VicLombardi reported. #Cowboys deal fell apart.— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 15, 2022
"The Cowboys wanted to put language in the Randy Gregory contract to protect themselves & his agent took em to Denver" ~@RapSheet#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/WIhKAAMfXy— ️at McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 15, 2022
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers' deal ...— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 15, 2022
'22: $1.15M base, $40.8M roster bonus.
'23: $59.465M base.
'24: $49.25M base.
'25: $15.85M base, $5M option bonus.
'26: $10M base, $5M option bonus.
• '22-'23: fully guaranteed.
• '22-'24: injury guaranteed.
• Options due 4/15/25, 4/15/26.
With the Rodgers contract details now out and official, it’s even more clear Rodgers and the Packers are aligned that the window is now, worry about everything else later. That wasn’t obviously always the case. pic.twitter.com/TwEdNtYZtj— James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) March 15, 2022
A source tells @JoshTheAthletic that Matt Ryan’s contract restructure is on the table but won’t be implemented if the cap space isn’t needed. https://t.co/th5R2U7psQ— Jeff Schultz (@JeffSchultzATL) March 15, 2022
Rams to release former All-Pro punter Johnny Hekker after 10 seasonshttps://t.co/XzGaWUplfH pic.twitter.com/QtYn24XRA5— Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) March 15, 2022
Houston has declined Indianapolis’ attempt to speak with Deshaun Watson, per source. Houston comfortable trading Watson - just not in the AFC South.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2022
The #Cowboys are re-signing TE Jeremy Sprinkle to a one-year veteran salary benefit deal.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 15, 2022
Falcons, kicker Younghoe Koo agree to five-year $24.25M extension. (via @TomPelissero) pic.twitter.com/ttjQvPlbK3— NFL (@NFL) March 15, 2022
Broncos have reached 2-year agreement with ILB Josey Jewell, per source. Josey is back. #9sports— Mike Klis (@mikeklis) March 15, 2022
2 years and a division title. Hey what’s not to like? Glory days https://t.co/X7iikRKq03— Andy Pollin (@andypollin1) March 14, 2022
It's been 23 years since Fabio killed a goose with his face on a rollercoaster.— HOMAGE (@HOMAGE) March 15, 2022
***Disclaimer*** Contrary to Fabio's statement it was in fact a freak accident and has not happened again since. pic.twitter.com/PRPxeYvqnG
BIG FISH: A 10-foot sturgeon believed to be between 500 & 600 lbs was caught, tagged, and re-released by a fishing guide in British Columbia. Guide Yves Bisson estimates the fish could've been more than 100 years old. pic.twitter.com/7J8dfFjy6k— NowThis (@nowthisnews) March 15, 2022
Modern Seinfeld: the Uber driver pic.twitter.com/fbsSj4H9BO— Joey (@JoeyMulinaro) March 15, 2022
NFL News twitter feed:
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
Hogs Haven Social Media Information
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJenningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
Loading comments...