Washington Free Agency: Bobby McCain re-signed for 2 years

The Washington Commanders haven’t signed an free agents from other teams during the NFL’s legal tampering period. They have lost 3 players so far (Scherff, Settle, McKissic), and have signed several of their depth players. Safety Bobby McCain was one of the players they wanted to re-sign, but were going to allow to test the open market. He will reportedly becoming coming back on a 2-year, $11 million deal.

McCain was a late addition during the free agency season last year after the Miami Dolphins released him on May 6th. Washington was able to sign him 11 days later for 1-year, $1.475 million. He started 16 games at safety, and had 63 tackles, and 4 interceptions. Two of those picks came in the season finale against a New York Giants team that was obviously tanking. One of those turned into a Jake Fromm pick-6.

McCain will likely step right back into his starting role at free safety, and will be across from SS Kam Curl who is entering his 3rd year. Landon Collins is expected to be released soon opening up more playing time for Curl. If someone like Kyle Hamilton falls to Washington in the draft at #11 that could all change, but for now McCain is on the top of the depth chart.

Defensive back Bobby McCain is signing back with the Commanders on a two-year, $11 million deal, per @DrewJRosenhaus and @NFLrecord. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2022

