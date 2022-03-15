 clock menu more-arrow no yes

J.D. McKissic signs 2-year deal with the Buffalo Bills

Bye J.D.

By Scott Jennings
Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images

Washington RB J.D. McKissic was another potential free agent that was expected to get a good amount of interest from other teams. The Commanders wanted to bring him back after two successful years on the team. McKissic will reportedly sign with the Buffalo Bills for 2 years, $7 million with the potential to earn $8 million.

Washington hasn’t signed any free agents, but they have now lost 3 FAs that qualify them for compensatory picks next year. Brandon Scherff is obviously the biggest one that will give them a 3rd round comp pick if they don’t sign any qualifying FAs that cancel his loss out.

Current Comp Pick projection:

Updated depth chart:

