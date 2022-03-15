J.D. McKissic signs 2-year deal with the Buffalo Bills

Washington RB J.D. McKissic was another potential free agent that was expected to get a good amount of interest from other teams. The Commanders wanted to bring him back after two successful years on the team. McKissic will reportedly sign with the Buffalo Bills for 2 years, $7 million with the potential to earn $8 million.

Former Washington RB J.D. McKissic intends to sign a two-year, $7 million deal with upside to $8 with the Buffalo Bills, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2022

Was told Washington did not make an offer to try to keep McKissic. https://t.co/6QkyABxqaE — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) March 15, 2022

Washington hasn’t signed any free agents, but they have now lost 3 FAs that qualify them for compensatory picks next year. Brandon Scherff is obviously the biggest one that will give them a 3rd round comp pick if they don’t sign any qualifying FAs that cancel his loss out.

That's 2023 compensatory pick #3 on the board to the Commanders, a 7th rounder for the departure of JD McKissic.



The Bills' comp pick ledger is a little complicated right now (a net value pick is showing now), let's see what else they do in free agency first. https://t.co/pUZFAhiMgm — Nick Korte (@nickkorte) March 15, 2022

