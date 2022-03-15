Daily Slop: Washington Commanders Media Links Roundup

Mayor Muriel Bowser says D.C. can't match Virginia's funding for potential Commanders new stadium | RSN

The Commanders are actively seeking a new location for a new stadium.

Carson Wentz may never again play like an MVP. Analysts say he can still improve the Commanders. - The Washington Post

After the trade, the question facing Wentz and Washington — both coming off two years of below-average quarterback play — is how high each can push the other.

Observations after watching Carson Wentz at his best and worst in 2021 | RSN

NBC Sports Washington's Pete Hailey passes along his observations after watching Carson Wentz's best and worst outings from 2021.

That sound you hear is Terry McLaurin's price continuing to climb | RSN

The first day of legal tampering in the NFL will go down as a victorious one for Terry McLaurin, Pete Hailey explains.

Commanders OC Scott Turner agrees to new three-year contract - The Washington Post

Turner, who joined Ron Rivera's staff in Washington two years ago, is now under contract through the 2024 season.

Commanders quiet as Jaguars kick off free agency spending spree - Washington Times

The Jacksonville Jaguars did on the first day of free agency what the Washington Commanders did not: They went on a spending spree.

Carson Wentz thanks Colts fans, ‘can’t wait’ to join Commanders | RSN

The new Washington QB penned a letter to both his old club and his new one on Sunday via social media.

Tim Settle leaving hometown Commanders for Buffalo | RSN

Tim Settle never got a chance to truly shine in Washington, and now the club's former draft pick is moving on to the Bills.

Mock Draft Monday | Here's who Todd McShay has Washington taking in the first round

Each week, Commanders.com will highlight one mock draft from a draft expert and delve into who they have Washington selecting in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Colt Brennan Celebration of Life Scheduled For Sunday, March 20 - University of Hawai'i at Manoa Athletics

Waikiki Beach Paddle Out to Honor Late University of Hawai'i Football Legend