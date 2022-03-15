NFL News/Free Agency Tracker 2022: Who is changing teams on Day 2?

The salary cap has officially been set at $208.2 million for the 2021 season. The NFL’s legal tampering period started yesterday at 12 pm. The new league year starts tomorrow at 4pm. The NFL saw a lot of movement with some of the top free agents finding new homes. These deals have been in the works at least since the Combine, but can now be made public. They won't be official until the start of the new league year tomorrow.

Washington signed a few of their pending free agents before they hit the market. The rest will test the market, possibly re-signing here if they don't get the deal they are looking for in free agency. Washington already lost two of their top free agents. Brandon Scherff signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tim Settle is joining the Buffalo Bills.

Here are the deals and trades that have been announced around the NFL on Day 2. Will Washington make any moves before free agency officially starts?

Lions sign Jaguars WR DJ Chark

For DJ Chark, it’s a 1-year deal worth $10M fully guaranteed. https://t.co/7cibMVQhxN — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 15, 2022

Washington Commanders twitter feed:

NFL News twitter feed:

Hogs Haven Social Media Information

Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts

Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven

Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven

Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJenningsHH

Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005

Buy Washington gear at the HogsHaven Fanshop