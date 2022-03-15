NFL Legal Tampering Day 2 Tracker: Washington Free Agency Rumors and News

The NFL’s legal tampering period began yesterday at 12pm EST, and goes until free agency officially starts tomorrow at 4pm EDT. Teams must work through player’s agents during this time, and no contracts can be signed until free agency officially opens.

Washington didn’t agree to terms with any players from other teams, only re-signing and tendering a few of their own players. Brandon Scherff and Tim Settle were expected to have the biggest market in free agency and both agreed to terms with new teams.

Washington wasn’t expected to be active in the early part of free agency where the biggest deals are usually done. They blew most of their $33 million in available on Cardon Wentz’s $28 salary this year, and havent made many moves to free up cap space yet.

Washington is expected to look at safeties with Landon Collins being released soon. They are also in the market for a veteran MLB after the Jamin Davis experiment at that position didn’t work out last year. If they do a deal before tomorrow it will likely be a small one unless they choose to clear more cap room.

Washington Free Agency News & Rumors

Brandon Scherff signs 3-year deal with the Jaguars

Tim Settle signs 2-year deal with the Bills

Free Agents Signed

Trades

Washington trades for QB Carson Wentz

Cuts

Landon Collins released after refusing pay cut

Washington’s Restricted Free Agents (RFA)

QB Garrett Gilbert

QB Kyle Allen - Washington won’t tender him

K Joey Slye

Washington’s Exclusive Rights Free Agents (ERFA)

TE Dylan Cantrell

DE Jalen Jelks

LB Milo Eifler

C Jon Toth - not tendered, could still return

Washington’s Unrestricted Free Agents (UFA)

QB Ryan Fitzpatrick - Not expected to be re-signed

WR DeAndre Carter

WR Cam Sims

WR Adam Humphries

TE Ricky Seals-Jones

RB J.D. McKissic

OT Cornelius Lucas

RG Jamil Douglas

DE Nate Orchard

LB Jon Bostic

LB Jared Norris

CB Darryl Roberts

CB Torry McTyer

CB Danny Johnson

S Bobby McCain

Washington Free Agents already re-signed

RB Jonathan Williams

LB David Mayo

LB Jordan Kunaszyk

CB Corn Elder

C Keith Ismael - tendered

DL Daniel Wise - tendered

DL Bunmi Rotimi - tendered

K Brian Johnson - tendered

S Troy Apke - re-signed to 1-year deal

C Tyler Larsen - re-signed to 1-year deal

Washington FAs signed by another team

RG Brandon Scherff - Signed by the Jacksonville Jaguars

DL Tim Settle - signed 2-year contract with the Bills

