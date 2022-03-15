NFL Legal Tampering Day 2 Tracker: Washington Free Agency Rumors and News

The NFL’s legal tampering period began yesterday at 12pm EST, and goes until free agency officially starts tomorrow at 4pm EDT. Teams must work through player’s agents during this time, and no contracts can be signed until free agency officially opens.
Washington didn’t agree to terms with any players from other teams, only re-signing and tendering a few of their own players. Brandon Scherff and Tim Settle were expected to have the biggest market in free agency and both agreed to terms with new teams.
Washington wasn’t expected to be active in the early part of free agency where the biggest deals are usually done. They blew most of their $33 million in available on Cardon Wentz’s $28 salary this year, and havent made many moves to free up cap space yet.
Washington is expected to look at safeties with Landon Collins being released soon. They are also in the market for a veteran MLB after the Jamin Davis experiment at that position didn’t work out last year. If they do a deal before tomorrow it will likely be a small one unless they choose to clear more cap room.
Washington Free Agency News & Rumors
Brandon Scherff signs 3-year deal with the Jaguars
Washington Free Agency: Brandon Scherff signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars https://t.co/ziz4GKJNxs— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) March 14, 2022
Tim Settle signs 2-year deal with the Bills
Washington Free Agency: Tim Settle signing 2-year deal with the Buffalo Bills https://t.co/K4otLgfMir— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) March 15, 2022
Free Agents Signed
Trades
Washington trades for QB Carson Wentz
Cuts
Landon Collins released after refusing pay cut
Washington’s Restricted Free Agents (RFA)
QB Garrett Gilbert
QB Kyle Allen - Washington won’t tender him
K Joey Slye
Washington’s Exclusive Rights Free Agents (ERFA)
TE Dylan Cantrell
DE Jalen Jelks
LB Milo Eifler
C Jon Toth - not tendered, could still return
Washington’s Unrestricted Free Agents (UFA)
QB Ryan Fitzpatrick - Not expected to be re-signed
WR DeAndre Carter
WR Cam Sims
WR Adam Humphries
TE Ricky Seals-Jones
RB J.D. McKissic
OT Cornelius Lucas
RG Jamil Douglas
DE Nate Orchard
LB Jon Bostic
LB Jared Norris
CB Darryl Roberts
CB Torry McTyer
CB Danny Johnson
S Bobby McCain
Washington Free Agents already re-signed
RB Jonathan Williams
LB David Mayo
LB Jordan Kunaszyk
CB Corn Elder
C Keith Ismael - tendered
DL Daniel Wise - tendered
DL Bunmi Rotimi - tendered
K Brian Johnson - tendered
S Troy Apke - re-signed to 1-year deal
C Tyler Larsen - re-signed to 1-year deal
Washington FAs signed by another team
RG Brandon Scherff - Signed by the Jacksonville Jaguars
DL Tim Settle - signed 2-year contract with the Bills
