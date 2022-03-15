Washington Free Agency: Tim Settle signing 2-year deal with the Buffalo Bills

Update: Contract details

The #Bills gave DT Tim Settle a two-year deal with a base value of $9m and a max value of $10.6m. Pretty much what was expected for Settle, who figures to get his chance at more playing time (and perhaps a bigger deal in the future) than he saw in the #Commanders’ deep DL room. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 15, 2022

Washington is expected to lose multiple players in free agency this year. They are letting some of them walk, some of them they want to return, but know they won't be able to retain due to interest from other teams. Brandon Scherff was the first free agent to agree to a deal with another team today, reportedly signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He was expected to leave after years of failed attempts to sign him long term and the use of two franchise tags used to keep him on the team.

The next free agent to sign elsewhere is DT Tim Settle. He is reportedly signing with the Buffalo Bills. While Scherff got a pay cut with a 3 year, $49.5m deal ($16.5m APY) to go to Jacksonville, Settle will be getting a nice pay increase from his 2021 base salary of $920,000.

Tim Settle's Bills contract, per league source:

Actually a 2 year, $9M deal, $7M guaranteed with a voided 3rd year. He got a $4.05M signing bonus.



2022: $1.035M base salary

2023: $3.055M base salary + $250K roster bonus — Sal Capaccio (@SalSports) March 15, 2022

Settle was a 5th round pick in the 2018 draft from Virginia Tech. He was considered a "steal" at the time, and has been listed as one of the potential steals in free agency this year. Settle was taken in the same draft as 1st round pick Daron Payne, and was another piece in Washington’s attempt to make their defensive line one of the best in the NFL.

He finished his 4-year career in Washington with 7 sacks, 54 tackles, and 12 QB hits while getting 2 starts. He is still only 24 years old, so signing a short-term deal will allow him to get a bigger payday if he has a bigger role in Buffalo. Washington loses one of their better backups, and will likely add another defensive lineman at some point.