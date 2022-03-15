All aTwitter: 15 March 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Happy start of free agency week from the Washington Football Team Twitter account pic.twitter.com/pvQQw58YLz — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) March 15, 2021

Terry McLaurin's early KUBIAK projections @fboutsiders



With Heinicke: 72-938-4.7 (25th WR)

With Wentz: 71-913-5.1 (24th WR)



Wentz was barely better than Heinicke in DVOA in 2021 (1.8% vs. -5.7%), so don't expect the trade to move the needle for WAS skill players like McLaurin. — Scott Spratt (@Scott_Spratt) March 14, 2022

Yes it is. But... This assumes he would have chosen Washington over Pittsburgh — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) March 15, 2022

Teddy Bridgewater is reportedly signing for backup money ($6.5M) with the #Dolphins. He's the first QB you can say would probably have chosen DC over where he went.



He took a job to back up a recent top pick. He may have been the guy had WSH gone the FA & draft pick route. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) March 15, 2022

When you stand on the TRUTH, the LORD will FREE you! — Deshaun Watson (@deshaunwatson) March 11, 2022

NextGenStats #1 play from last year has Cam Sims absolutely destroying Trevon Diggs.



Imagine that. pic.twitter.com/IVELA4pnk2 — Chris Bryant (@HogfarmerChris) March 15, 2022

C Tyler Larsen is re-signing with Washington for 1-year, source confirms. (@john_keim 1st). — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) March 14, 2022

Ugh. I called them the "Football Team." It's only been six weeks. I'll be ready for OTA. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) March 15, 2022

With the J.C. Jackson and Sebastian Joseph-Day signings, the Chargers have move up to 2nd in the @PFF offseason Improvement Indexhttps://t.co/bKefi6Q84y pic.twitter.com/CZ8OTGAAoi — Kevin Cole (@KevinColePFF) March 15, 2022

So if they don’t go and make a big splash first thing (I have no clue if they will or not), don’t panic. Their success in FA under Rivera has been 2nd/3rd wave, cheaper contributors ready for specific roles within the system. — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) March 14, 2022

Does J.D. McKissic get a similar contract? https://t.co/iIGhnlzaXu — BMitch & Finlay (@BMitchandFinlay) March 14, 2022

Washington DT Tim Settle to Buffalo on a 2-year deal, per source. He will be reunited with Tremaine Edmonds from their VT days. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2022

Tim Settle was drafted with pick 163 of round 5 in the 2018 draft class. He scored a 0.89 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 1000 out of 1096 DT from 1987 to 2018. https://t.co/k3bZDoberU #RAS #Bills pic.twitter.com/BxksxDOCvH — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 14, 2022

Tim Settle MY GOODNESS ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/GndjjyspdR — Air Raid | Off-Season (@TheBillsGuys) March 14, 2022

Washington Pro-Bowl guard Brandon Scherff intends to sign with the Jacksonville Jaguars, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2022

The #Jaguars are giving guard Brandon Scherff a three-year, $49.5 million deal with $30M fully guaranteed and $33M in the first two years.



A remarkable spending spree by Jacksonville. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 15, 2022

Brandon Scherff’s #Jaguars Contract

-3 years, $49.5M

- $30M fully guaranteed

- 2 years, $33M practical



Cap Hits

2022: $7.7M

2023: $20M

2024: $21.5M



Scherff finally gets his $16M+ per year contract.



Full Breakdown: https://t.co/8gjeoSgoRh — Spotrac (@spotrac) March 15, 2022

The #Jaguars negotiated $229.5 million of contracts today:



WR Christian Kirk 4 yrs, $72M

G Brandon Scherff 3 yrs, $49.5M

LB Foye Oluokun 3 yrs, $45M

DT Foley Fatukasi 3 yrs, $30M

WR Zay Jones 3 yrs, $24M

TE Evan Engram 1 yr, $9M



And free agency is just starting ... — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 15, 2022

More tough economic news in our area: projections show Busch Light sales cratering in Northern Virginia for 2022. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) March 14, 2022

Interesting. Some thought that Scherff would land there. https://t.co/myvy3MP8xR — George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) March 14, 2022

I suspect the $$ amounts listed are just placeholders until actual contract details are released, but at the moment @nickkorte has the Commanders qualifying for 3rd & 7th round comp picks for losing Scherff & Settle. pic.twitter.com/t1b6wN2RpE — Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) March 15, 2022

Tim Settle's Bills contract, per league source:

Actually a 2 year, $9M deal, $7M guaranteed with a voided 3rd year. He got a $4.05M signing bonus.



2022: $1.035M base salary

2023: $3.055M base salary + $250K roster bonus — Sal Capaccio (@SalSports) March 15, 2022

They are signing a bunch of #2 & #3 guys lol — Bryce Watson (@Bwats21) March 15, 2022

The #Packers have agreed to terms with pass-rusher Preston Smith on a 4-year extension worth $52.5M in new money, source said. He gets over $65M over 5 years in all with a chance to make $71M. He gets $14M in year 1. So, one Smith brother sticks around. pic.twitter.com/uB7ga4XbzX — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2022

Colt McCoy is returning to the Cardinals on a two-year, $7.5 million deal, including $6 million fully guaranteed at signing, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2022

The #Packers have released Pro Bowl pass-rusher Za'Darius Smith, source said, adding another top defender to free agency. His cap number of $27.6M in 2022 was never going to work. Now, free — and healthy. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2022

The #Steelers have reached agreement on a two-year deal with QB Mitchell Trubisky, sources say. The former No. 2 overall pick heads to Pittsburgh as the expected starter in place of the retired Ben Roethlisberger. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 14, 2022

The #Browns have now released WR Jarvis Landry, who had permission to seek a trade. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2022

The #Chiefs have tried to reach an agreement with RB Darrel Williams ahead of the negotiating window that opens today but the sides haven't struck a deal, sources say. Williams, 26, is headed to free agency following a breakout season with over 1,000 scrimmage yards and 8 TDs. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 14, 2022

Lions reached agreement with their safety Tracy Walker on a three-year, $25 million deal that includes $17 million guaranteed, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2022

Holy moly. Potential LB target for Commies. But not at $15MM/yr and $28MM guaranteed, no way no how https://t.co/5JcHEHh4EQ — COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) March 14, 2022

the last two free agency periods, the Jaguars spent $117,500,000 on their starting receiving corps, which consists of:



WR Christian Kirk, WR Zay Jones,

WR Marvin Jones and TE Evan Engram — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) March 15, 2022

Been doubted since I first stepped in the league .. nothing new to me — Christian Kirk (@ckirk) March 15, 2022

Evan Engram is heading to Jacksonville, per @AdamSchefter: 1 year, 9 million that is fully guaranteed with incentives up to $10 million. — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) March 14, 2022

KC never offered Tyrann Mathieu a deal … Chiefs’ plan was to go in a different direction and they were willing to let him walk https://t.co/NDoThdrLhN — KimberlEY A. Martin (@ByKimberleyA) March 15, 2022

It's bargain shopping time for the Giants, who have lots of needs and a thin wallet. pic.twitter.com/zPX4cOV16O — Judy Battista (@judybattista) March 14, 2022

Giants working budget magic last few days to overhaul the OL.Feliciano at C, Glowinski, who reached agreement earlier, at RG, Gono, who reached agreement last week, potentially at RT. And draft picks sure to be used on more linemen. — Judy Battista (@judybattista) March 15, 2022

Potential starting offensive line for Giants in 2022:



LT Andrew Thomas

LG Shane Lemieux

C Jon Feliciano or Nick Gates

RG Mark Glowinski

RT Ikem Ekwonu or Charles Cross? — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) March 15, 2022

The #Giants Discussing Saquon Barkley, James Bradberry Trades #TogetherBlue — NFL Rumors  (@nflrums) March 14, 2022

The #Eagles have agreed to terms with pass rusher Haason Reddick, source says. Three years, $45 million with $30 million fully guaranteed at signing. Max value $49.5 million.



The Camden native and former #Temple Owl is coming home. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 14, 2022

When the Texans traded Osweiler it was they dealt a future 2 and current 6 for a 4.



They saved $16M by trading Osweiler.



Dallas would save $12.4M by trading Elliott, but the cap is $208M compared to $167M in 2017. — Seth Walder (@SethWalder) March 14, 2022

DeMarcus Lawrence has agreed to a new three-year, $30 million that is fully guaranteed, per source. He wanted to stay with the Cowboys. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) March 14, 2022

Full contract? Maybe a 3. Half the deal probably a 5, — Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) March 14, 2022

Told there's nothing yet with potential trade involving La'el Collins. If the Cowboys want to designate him a post-June 1 cut, that could come as soon as Wednesday, which would open up $10 million in room. If he's released, Collins could find a home quickly. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) March 14, 2022

The #Eagles are still likely going to use at least one (if not two) of their first-round picks on the defensive line. Their goal this offseason is to fix the pass rush. — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) March 14, 2022

Cowboys could realistically spend their first three draft picks all on offense. They need WR, OL and TE — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) March 14, 2022

I've been a William Hurt fan since I saw him in Altered States in 1980. He was an intelligent, measured actor of immense talent. My personal favourite is the 5 hour cut of Until the End of the World. I imagine the role most will think of today is Broadcast News. #RIPWilliamHurt pic.twitter.com/Z1ffbdDUCn — The Sting (@TSting18) March 14, 2022

In a world of shitty, selfish egomaniacs, be a Dolly Parton ❤️ https://t.co/3JlyOXB5v1 — kristen johnston (@thekjohnston) March 14, 2022

