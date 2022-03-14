Washington Free Agency: Brandon Scherff signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars

Brandon Scherff is expected to sign with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He was the first pick of the Scot McCloughan era, taken with the 5th overall pick in the 2015 NFL draft. Scherff was brought in to play tackle, but he was beaten out by Morgan Moses and quickly found his place at guard. Scherff has been a staple on Washington’s offensive line, but has also dealt with multiple injuries over his 7 seasons with the team.

Washington has been trying to lock up Brandon Scherff for a long-term deal since his 3rd season ended, but has never been able to convince him to stay. They exercised his 5th year option, and then franchise tagged him two years in a row. He earned $18 million last year, but there was no way Washington was tagging him for a third time. The team has expressed frustration with the negotiation process, saying they have offered him top guard money multiple times while Scherff tells the media he wants to finish his career in Washington.