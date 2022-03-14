Washington Roster Moves: Troy Apke, Tyler Larsen re-signed for 1-year; 3 ERFAs tendered

Washington made several roster moves the day before the NFL's legal tampering begins. Troy Apke will return for another season after reportedly agreeing to a 1-year deal. They started negotiations on Saturday, and were able to work out a deal to bring the special teams ace back. Washington converted Apke to cornerback last offseason, but he didn't play any defensive snaps. He played the most special teams snaps on the team last season (81.3%).

Washington also tendered three of their Exclusive Rights Free Agents(ERFAs). All three saw playing time, and got at least one start due to injuries last season. Ismael was the team's starting center at the end of the year. Daniel Wise suffered a knee injury against the Eagles after a dirty block from TE Dallas Goedert.

Update: Tyler Larsen is signing a 1-year deal

