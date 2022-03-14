Washington Commanders extend OC Scott Turner's contract through 2024

Washington is heading into free agency and working to re-sign a few players before the new league year starts on Wednesday at 4pm. They also made a move to lock up Offensive Coordinator Scott Turner for 3 more years. He reportedly signed an extension that will keep him in Washington through 2024. This matches his contract up with Head Coach Ron Rivera and new starting QB Carson Wentz.

Turner first worked with Rivera as an offensive quality control coach from 2011-12. He has been working for Rivera since he joined the Carolina Panthers coaching staff in 2018 as their QB coach under his father Norv Turner. When Rivera was fired in 2019, Norv Turner became Special Assistant to Interim Head Coach Perry Fewell. Scott Turner took over for his father as Offensive Coordinator.

When Ron Rivera was hired as the Head Coach of Washington Redskins in 2000 he had to evaluate the existing staff and decide who to keep. Kevin O'Connell was the Offensive Coordinator and he was expected to have a good chance at staying on the new staff. That didn't happen and O'Connell moved on to the Los Angeles Rams under Head Coach Sean McVay.

Rivera brought the majority of his coaches from Carolina to Washington, only retaining ST Coordinator Nate Kaczor and RB Coach Randy Jordan from the old staff. Scott Turner was hired as the OC, marking his first full-time job in the position.

Scott Turner has had to work with 6 QBs who have started games for Washington over the last two seasons, and now the offense will start over again with Carson Wentz under center. Terry McLaurin has been the only reliable wide receiver during that time, but Washington is expected to add another weapon over the next 2 months. Curtis Samuel should also finally be recovered from his injuries.

Washington is expected to lose RB J.D. McKissic in free agency leaving them with Antonio Gibson, Jaret Patterson, and Jonathan Williams. Logan Thomas tore his ACL in December, but should be ready for the season. He'll have John Bates, Sammis Reyes, and possibly a returning Ricky Seals-Jones behind him.

Scott Turner's offense was limited last season by QB Taylor Heinicke's arm strength, but his mobility and escapability were advantages he had over other QBs. Wentz is a different type of QB who is expected to push the ball downfield more efficiently, but he comes with other flaws that need to be improved.

Turner is being given a vote of confidence with this contract extension. He will need to push Wentz, who has a reputation for being set in his ways and difficult to coach. QB Coach Ken Zampese will also be a big factor in whether the Carson Wentz experiment is another bust in Washington's seemingly never-ending QB search. If this goes bust Washington keeps looking next year, and Wentz likely learns how to be a full-time NFL backup.