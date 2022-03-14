NFL Legal Tampering Tracker: Washington Free Agency Rumors and News

The NFL's legal tampering period begins today at 12pm EST, and goes until free agency officially starts on Wednesday, March 16th at 4pm EDT. Teams must work through player’s agents during this time, and no contracts can be signed until free agency officially opens.
Washington Free Agency News & Rumors
Free Agents Signed
Trades
Washington trades for QB Carson Wentz
Cuts
Landon Collins released after refusing pay cut
Washington’s Restricted Free Agents (RFA)
QB Garrett Gilbert
QB Kyle Allen - Washington won’t tender him
K Joey Slye
Washington’s Exclusive Rights Free Agents (ERFA)
TE Dylan Cantrell
DE Jalen Jelks
LB Milo Eifler
C Jon Toth - not tendered, could still return
Washington’s Unrestricted Free Agents (UFA)
QB Ryan Fitzpatrick - Not expected to be re-signed
WR DeAndre Carter
WR Cam Sims
WR Adam Humphries
TE Ricky Seals-Jones
RB J.D. McKissic
OT Cornelius Lucas
RG Brandon Scherff - Not expected to be re-signed
RG Jamil Douglas
DL Tim Settle
DE Nate Orchard
LB Jon Bostic
LB Jared Norris
CB Darryl Roberts
CB Torry McTyer
CB Danny Johnson
S Bobby McCain
Washington Free Agents already re-signed
RB Jonathan Williams
LB David Mayo
LB Jordan Kunaszyk
CB Corn Elder
C Keith Ismael - tendered
DL Daniel Wise - tendered
DL Bunmi Rotimi - tendered
S Troy Apke - re-signed to 1-year deal
C Tyler Larsen - re-signed to 1-year deal
Washington FAs signed by another team
