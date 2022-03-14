 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NFL Legal Tampering Tracker: Washington Free Agency Rumors and News

Let the legal tampering begin!

By Scott Jennings
Indianapolis Colts v Houston Texans Photo by Rob Leiter/Getty Images

The NFL's legal tampering period begins today at 12pm EST, and goes until free agency officially starts on Wednesday, March 16th at 4pm EDT. Teams must work through player’s agents during this time, and no contracts can be signed until free agency officially opens.

Washington Free Agency News & Rumors

Free Agents Signed

Trades

Washington trades for QB Carson Wentz

Cuts

Landon Collins released after refusing pay cut

Washington’s Restricted Free Agents (RFA)

QB Garrett Gilbert

QB Kyle Allen - Washington won’t tender him

K Joey Slye

Washington’s Exclusive Rights Free Agents (ERFA)

TE Dylan Cantrell

DE Jalen Jelks

LB Milo Eifler

C Jon Toth - not tendered, could still return

Washington’s Unrestricted Free Agents (UFA)

QB Ryan Fitzpatrick - Not expected to be re-signed

WR DeAndre Carter

WR Cam Sims

WR Adam Humphries

TE Ricky Seals-Jones

RB J.D. McKissic

OT Cornelius Lucas

RG Brandon Scherff - Not expected to be re-signed

RG Jamil Douglas

DL Tim Settle

DE Nate Orchard

LB Jon Bostic

LB Jared Norris

CB Darryl Roberts

CB Torry McTyer

CB Danny Johnson

S Bobby McCain

Washington Free Agents already re-signed

RB Jonathan Williams

LB David Mayo

LB Jordan Kunaszyk

CB Corn Elder

C Keith Ismael - tendered

DL Daniel Wise - tendered

DL Bunmi Rotimi - tendered

S Troy Apke - re-signed to 1-year deal

C Tyler Larsen - re-signed to 1-year deal

Washington FAs signed by another team

