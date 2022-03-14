All aTwitter: 14 March 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Congratulations to client Troy Apke on agreeing to a one year deal with the @Commanders— JL Sports (@JLSports3) March 14, 2022
Taylor Heinicke often limited the #Commanders ability to create explosive plays due to arm strength. I put together some clips of comparible throws to show how that shouldn't be an issue for Carson Wentz— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) March 12, 2022
Full breakdown: https://t.co/2QzGC2gJXh pic.twitter.com/CPxvuj64fi
March 13, 2022
Here’s my photoshop of a Zach Pascal throwback pic.twitter.com/uUnO5uKmah— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) March 14, 2022
#Saints Marcus Williams Rumors:— NFL Rumors (@nflrums) March 13, 2022
Teams expected to show interest are the #Lions #Colts and the #Commanders pic.twitter.com/Fn9X7XJXgd
Safeties Quandre Diggs and Tyrann Mathieu both getting bags.— Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 14, 2022
So too will #Saints’ FA safety Marcus Williams, who I’m told could easily command in between $12-15M per year - possibly $60-70M over 5.#Jets, #Commanders and #Lions - among others - coveting the talented 25-year-old
OC Scott Turner has reached an agreement with the Washington Commanders on a 3-year contract that runs through 2024, per source (@JPFinlayNBCS reported the new deal 1st).— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) March 14, 2022
One of the big knocks on #CarsonWentz that keeps coming up is that he isn't receptive enough to coaching. Contract extension for Scott Turner through 2024 coupled with Ron Rivera being under contract through 2024 makes it clear to Commander Carson who his #Commanders are.— Al Galdi (@AlGaldi) March 14, 2022
Count me as in the minority here, but I like the Scott Turner extension.— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) March 14, 2022
After watching every game multiple times (All-22 as well), his schemes WORK!
It wasn’t on him that he was asked to hunt Elk with a BB-Gun
It's the ending for me.... pic.twitter.com/tdVtUipHvB— Paul Conner (@P_ConnerJr) March 14, 2022
There's going to be a very slow start to free agency for Washington. https://t.co/IuCaxf158r pic.twitter.com/rAyjiFhHTv— Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsHH) March 13, 2022
Alexis Ohanian, the Reddit co-founder, Angel City FC investor and long-time Washington Commanders fan: “I just try to think, ‘What would Dan Snyder do in this situation?’ And how do I do the exact opposite?"https://t.co/g8ZrTqsEOf— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) March 14, 2022
Texans' restructure of Kevin Pierre-Louis included $1 million signing bonus, $200,000 of his $1.12 million base salary guaranteed, per league source, up to $280,000 in per game roster bonus total, maximum $300,000 playtime incentive— Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 14, 2022
#Chargers and veteran K Dustin Hopkins agreed to a 3-year extension for $9m with upside to $12m, with more than $4.6m guaranteed, source said.— Adam Caplan (@caplannfl) March 14, 2022
Well that settles that. No Wentz ➡️Ertz in Washington https://t.co/9tGaiD73N5— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) March 13, 2022
These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG pic.twitter.com/U0yhRKVKVm— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 13, 2022
By announcing his decision to return to Tampa tonight, Tom Brady sends a message to the 24 Buccaneers free agents who could have begun entering into agreements with other teams at noon Monday.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 13, 2022
How’d ya like to be the guy who just bought Brady’s “last NFL TD ball” at auction for $500,000?!?— Scott Hanson (@ScottHanson) March 13, 2022
Tom Brady spent two months with his children and decided he’d rather be hit be 300 pound linemen, and I think that tells me everything I need to know about having kids— Nikki Rushing (@nikkirushh) March 13, 2022
- Dak Prescott's run to end the game— David Kleinstuber (@DKleinstuber) March 14, 2022
The #Vikings are signing Pro Bowl QB Kirk Cousins to a one-year, $35 million fully guaranteed extension that puts him under contract through 2023, per sources.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 13, 2022
Cousins gets a raise to $40 million in 2022, $55 million payable by next March and a no-trade clause.
Kirk Cousins has a 59-59-2 record as an NFL quarterback, performs slightly above average, and has made $231,669,486 in his career— Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) March 13, 2022
Kirk Cousins— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 13, 2022
2016: $19.9M fully-guaranteed
2017: $23.9M fully-guaranteed
2018: $26M fully-guaranteed
2019: $28M fully-guaranteed
2020: $40M fully-guaranteed
2021: $21M fully-guaranteed
2022: $30M fully-guaranteed
2023: $40M fully-guaranteed
Over $230M in his career total.
Kirk exploited a little known rule that any above average QB who reaches free agency becomes the most powerful man in the NFL for the rest of his career.— Gregg Rosenthal (@greggrosenthal) March 14, 2022
WR Michael Gallup is resigning with the Cowboys, a five-year, $62.5M deal, per source.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 13, 2022
Felt close ? They lost in the 1st round after having a top 3 seed. Clearly, they couldn’t get it done with these players, so they want to change players. Problem, they got nothing but measly late picks.— William (@William18378078) March 13, 2022
R.I.P. William Hurt. So sad to hear this news. Working with him on Broadcast News was amazing. He will be greatly missed.— Albert Brooks (@AlbertBrooks) March 13, 2022
Now this is just funny pic.twitter.com/f4SKn5xUYG— SPENCE, TODD (@Todd_Spence) March 13, 2022
