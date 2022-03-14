 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NFL News/Free Agency Tracker 2022: Where have all the free agents gone?

Moves are happening around the league

By Scott Jennings
Detroit Lions v Seattle Seahawks Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images

The salary cap has officially been set at $208.2 million for the 2021 season. The NFL’s legal tampering period starts today at 12 pm. The new league year starts on Wednesday, March 16th at 4pm. Some deals have already been reported with free agents who have been cut, but contracts reported for free agents with expiring contracts during this two day window won’t be official until the new league year starts. Washington is still trying to sign a few of their pending free agents before they hit the market.

Here are the deals and trades that have already been announced around the NFL today. Will Washington make any moves before free agency officially begins?

Bears are signing Bengals DT Larry Ogunjobi

Mitch Trubisky signs with the Steelers

Panthers released into the wild!

Buccaneers G Alex Cappa signs with the Bengals

Cardinals RB Chase Edmonds signs with the Dolphins

Washington Commanders twitter feed:

NFL News twitter feed:

