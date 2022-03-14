NFL News/Free Agency Tracker 2022: Where have all the free agents gone?

The salary cap has officially been set at $208.2 million for the 2021 season. The NFL’s legal tampering period starts today at 12 pm. The new league year starts on Wednesday, March 16th at 4pm. Some deals have already been reported with free agents who have been cut, but contracts reported for free agents with expiring contracts during this two day window won’t be official until the new league year starts. Washington is still trying to sign a few of their pending free agents before they hit the market.

Here are the deals and trades that have already been announced around the NFL today. Will Washington make any moves before free agency officially begins?

Bears are signing Bengals DT Larry Ogunjobi

The #Bears are expected to sign #Bengals DT Larry Ogunjobi, source said. A huge piece in the middle. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2022

Mitch Trubisky signs with the Steelers

The #Steelers have reached agreement on a two-year deal with QB Mitchell Trubisky, sources say. The former No. 2 overall pick heads to Pittsburgh as the expected starter in place of the retired Ben Roethlisberger. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 14, 2022

The #Steelers had been in the mix on Jimmy G with the #49ers, but signing Mitch Trubisky means they are out. The #Colts still have interest in Jimmy Garoppolo. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2022

Panthers released into the wild!

Buccaneers G Alex Cappa signs with the Bengals

Tom Brady’s loss will be Joe Burrow’s gain: Bucs’ free-agent guard Alex Cappa intends to sign a four-year, $40 million deal with the Bengals after free agency opens, per league sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2022

Cardinals RB Chase Edmonds signs with the Dolphins

Miami Dolphins and RB Chase Edmonds reached agreement on a two-year, $12.6 million deal that includes $6.1 million guaranteed, per his agent @DrewJRosenhaus. The former Cardinals’ running back is headed to Miami. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2022

