All aTwitter: 13 March 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Washington Commanders twitter feed:

NFL News twitter feed:

QB starts for Washington since 2019, in order



Case Keenum x4

Colt McCoy

Case Keenum x3

Dwayne Haskins x7

Case Keenum

Dwayne Haskins x4

Kyle Allen x4

Alex Smith x5

Dwayne Haskins x2

Alex Smith

Taylor Heinicke

Ryan Fitzpatrick

Taylor Heinicke x12

Garrett Gilbert

Taylor Heinicke x3 — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) March 12, 2022

It would be in the Cardinals’ best interest to lock in a deal with impending free agent TE Zach Ertz soon.



Washington is sniffing around Ertz’s market should he be set free on Monday. — Johnny Venerable (@JohnnyVenerable) March 12, 2022

Imagine if Washington could make this happen:



QB: Carson Wentz

RB: Antonio Gibson

RB: JD McKissic

WR: Terry McLaurin

WR: Curtis Samuel

WR: Chris Olave

TE: Logan Thomas

TE: Zach Ertz

TE: John Bates#WashingtonFootball — Jordan Asri  (@wshingtontoday) March 12, 2022

Jarvis Landry is the style of WR that Washington should target. A sure handed, tough #2 that can compliment Terry & Curtis. But not at his current $14 million dollar price tag. — Commanders Realm (@CommandersRealm) March 12, 2022

Salary cap situations are always moving this time of year but the teams we currently estimate that still need to clear cap space are



Giants- $3.7M

Chiefs- $6.3M

49ers- $9.3M

Bucs- $10.8M

Vikings- $15.4M

Rams- $20.3M

Saints- $24.8M

Packers- $43.8M — Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) March 12, 2022

If the #Giants don’t trade James Bradberry in the next couple days, would be an indication that his market isn’t as strong as expected.



Which would likely lead to them just cutting him. Not ideal. https://t.co/JqmdyZxhqC — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) March 12, 2022

Blake Martinez remains with Giants after reducing salary. https://t.co/rTVQ3YeogL — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) March 12, 2022

Dallas has given permission to starting RT La'el Collins to seek a trade, according to his new agent Peter Schaffer. Dallas needs cap room and Collins was scheduled to make $15.25 million this season. Likely to be released if no trade. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 12, 2022

Ryan's cap number next year? A cool $55M — Just win, maybe? (@familyoso) March 12, 2022

If a team traded for Cowboys RT La'el Collins, it would owe him a salary of $10M for each of the next three seasons. No other bonuses, incentives, etc.



He's 28, has a ton of experience, is a solid pass protector and plays with some nasty.



A perfectly reasonable deal to take on. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 12, 2022

Arizona Cardinals are releasing LB Jordan Hicks, per source. Hicks played at a high level last season, registering 118 tackles and four sacks, but the Cardinals have to let their young first-round ILBs play, and now are letting Hicks hit the market early. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2022

How do I file for unemployment ? — Tarik Cohen (@TarikCohen) March 11, 2022

Chris Ballard having to call Howie Roseman to try to trade for Gardner Minshew might be the most embarrassing call a GM has ever had to make https://t.co/XR00iX9D22 — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) March 12, 2022

With Amari Cooper heading to Cleveland, Allen Robinson is the top wide receiver on the free-agent market. He’s gonna get a bag. — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) March 12, 2022

From @NFLTotalAccess last night: What's next for Deshaun Watson? A flurry of trade calls and an active market. pic.twitter.com/pbZaAO8tpC — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 12, 2022

Teams discussing Deshaun have already factored in a potential league suspension. At this stage it’s not a deterrent. Suitors — and there are several — are thinking well beyond 2022.



And w/ Watson having a say in where he goes, teams will make their pitch over the coming week — KimberlEY A. Martin (@ByKimberleyA) March 12, 2022

Per ESPN's @ByKimberleyA, the Eagles' interest in Deshaun Watson has "cooled" https://t.co/gkb5jEqYzs — Chris Franklin (@cfranklinnews) March 12, 2022

Most unrestricted free agents signed since 2013, per OTC's database:

1. Bears (113)

2. Raiders (108)

3. Jets (107)

4. Bills (103)

5. Patriots (102)

T-6. Texans/Jaguars (101)

T-8. Giants/Falcons (92)

10. Lions (91)

11. Dan Snyder's Team (89)

12. Dolphins (84) — Nick Korte (@nickkorte) March 12, 2022

With the major exception of the Patriots, these results are just what I expected, thinking both generally and w/the lens of compensatory picks.



The teams topping the fewest side are regularly awarded comp picks, while those on the most side largely aren't. — Nick Korte (@nickkorte) March 12, 2022

This is probably the most insane stat I’ve seen pic.twitter.com/9p5APUgAtV — Kenny King Jr (@KennyKing_Jr) March 13, 2022

NFL News twitter feed:

Washington Commanders twitter feed:

Hogs Haven Social Media Information

Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts

Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven

Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven

Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJenningsHH

Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005