All aTwitter: 13 March 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
QB starts for Washington since 2019, in order— Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) March 12, 2022
Case Keenum x4
Colt McCoy
Case Keenum x3
Dwayne Haskins x7
Case Keenum
Dwayne Haskins x4
Kyle Allen x4
Alex Smith x5
Dwayne Haskins x2
Alex Smith
Taylor Heinicke
Ryan Fitzpatrick
Taylor Heinicke x12
Garrett Gilbert
Taylor Heinicke x3
It would be in the Cardinals’ best interest to lock in a deal with impending free agent TE Zach Ertz soon.— Johnny Venerable (@JohnnyVenerable) March 12, 2022
Washington is sniffing around Ertz’s market should he be set free on Monday.
Imagine if Washington could make this happen:— Jordan Asri (@wshingtontoday) March 12, 2022
QB: Carson Wentz
RB: Antonio Gibson
RB: JD McKissic
WR: Terry McLaurin
WR: Curtis Samuel
WR: Chris Olave
TE: Logan Thomas
TE: Zach Ertz
TE: John Bates#WashingtonFootball
Jarvis Landry is the style of WR that Washington should target. A sure handed, tough #2 that can compliment Terry & Curtis. But not at his current $14 million dollar price tag.— Commanders Realm (@CommandersRealm) March 12, 2022
Salary cap situations are always moving this time of year but the teams we currently estimate that still need to clear cap space are— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) March 12, 2022
Giants- $3.7M
Chiefs- $6.3M
49ers- $9.3M
Bucs- $10.8M
Vikings- $15.4M
Rams- $20.3M
Saints- $24.8M
Packers- $43.8M
If the #Giants don’t trade James Bradberry in the next couple days, would be an indication that his market isn’t as strong as expected.— Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) March 12, 2022
Which would likely lead to them just cutting him. Not ideal. https://t.co/JqmdyZxhqC
Blake Martinez remains with Giants after reducing salary. https://t.co/rTVQ3YeogL— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) March 12, 2022
Dallas has given permission to starting RT La'el Collins to seek a trade, according to his new agent Peter Schaffer. Dallas needs cap room and Collins was scheduled to make $15.25 million this season. Likely to be released if no trade.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 12, 2022
Ryan's cap number next year? A cool $55M— Just win, maybe? (@familyoso) March 12, 2022
If a team traded for Cowboys RT La'el Collins, it would owe him a salary of $10M for each of the next three seasons. No other bonuses, incentives, etc.— Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 12, 2022
He's 28, has a ton of experience, is a solid pass protector and plays with some nasty.
A perfectly reasonable deal to take on.
Arizona Cardinals are releasing LB Jordan Hicks, per source. Hicks played at a high level last season, registering 118 tackles and four sacks, but the Cardinals have to let their young first-round ILBs play, and now are letting Hicks hit the market early.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2022
How do I file for unemployment ?— Tarik Cohen (@TarikCohen) March 11, 2022
Chris Ballard having to call Howie Roseman to try to trade for Gardner Minshew might be the most embarrassing call a GM has ever had to make https://t.co/XR00iX9D22— Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) March 12, 2022
With Amari Cooper heading to Cleveland, Allen Robinson is the top wide receiver on the free-agent market. He’s gonna get a bag.— Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) March 12, 2022
From @NFLTotalAccess last night: What's next for Deshaun Watson? A flurry of trade calls and an active market. pic.twitter.com/pbZaAO8tpC— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 12, 2022
Teams discussing Deshaun have already factored in a potential league suspension. At this stage it’s not a deterrent. Suitors — and there are several — are thinking well beyond 2022.— KimberlEY A. Martin (@ByKimberleyA) March 12, 2022
And w/ Watson having a say in where he goes, teams will make their pitch over the coming week
Per ESPN's @ByKimberleyA, the Eagles' interest in Deshaun Watson has "cooled" https://t.co/gkb5jEqYzs— Chris Franklin (@cfranklinnews) March 12, 2022
Most unrestricted free agents signed since 2013, per OTC's database:— Nick Korte (@nickkorte) March 12, 2022
1. Bears (113)
2. Raiders (108)
3. Jets (107)
4. Bills (103)
5. Patriots (102)
T-6. Texans/Jaguars (101)
T-8. Giants/Falcons (92)
10. Lions (91)
11. Dan Snyder's Team (89)
12. Dolphins (84)
With the major exception of the Patriots, these results are just what I expected, thinking both generally and w/the lens of compensatory picks.— Nick Korte (@nickkorte) March 12, 2022
The teams topping the fewest side are regularly awarded comp picks, while those on the most side largely aren't.
This is probably the most insane stat I’ve seen pic.twitter.com/9p5APUgAtV— Kenny King Jr (@KennyKing_Jr) March 13, 2022
