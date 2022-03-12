All aTwitter: 12 March 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
NFL News twitter feed:
Losing J.D Mckissic would be devastating. Washington’s offense became virtually inept last season when McKissic went down. He’s a must re-sign. https://t.co/XEXXxXbzrv— Commanders Realm (@CommandersRealm) March 11, 2022
If Washington is going to lose McKissic, it’s not just the threat of him in the passing game they are losing. It’s his ability to pass block as well. They’ll need to address 3rd down back as a high need if he is indeed gone.— DC Sports (@_mattschoen_) March 11, 2022
NFL Network saying Tim Settle will be the biggest steal in free agency— Hogfarmer Keith (@Kgskins26) March 11, 2022
Check out @john_keim s podcast here: https://t.co/n8w0vzV8xb— PedroSchmith (@PedroSchmithYT) March 11, 2022
Y’all remember when Carson made this throw pic.twitter.com/HrpGBlEtxl— Chris Rye (@Chrisrye88) March 11, 2022
I am going to keep watching this until I love the trade. #CarsonWentz #Commanders pic.twitter.com/9SNgWvXNcY— Al Galdi (@AlGaldi) March 11, 2022
Would Houston want Wentz? https://t.co/7EnKKNnuuQ— Commanders Realm (@CommandersRealm) March 11, 2022
Flip Wentz for Watson? pic.twitter.com/XDCG3NkAxE— Quinton Mayo (@RealQuintonMayo) March 11, 2022
Couldn’t have waited until today @Commanders— (@ExtendMcLaurin) March 11, 2022
I refuse to believe the #Commanders are sitting in Ashburn surprised to find out Deshaun Watson isn't being charged.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) March 11, 2022
My guess:
1) WSH decided they couldn't add him amid congress & NFL investigations.
2) WSH thought they couldn't beat out PIT/ TB/ IND/ CAR types for him.
Since Deshaun Watson officially demanded a trade from the Texans in late January 2021, Carson Wentz has been traded twice.— Sean Pendergast (@SeanTPendergast) March 9, 2022
The Commanders met with the agent for Landon Collins at the Combine.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) March 12, 2022
The same agent reps Deshaun Watson.
Fair bet Washington had a read on Watson's trade desires before making the Carson Wentz trade.
Quandre Diggs is a Ball Hawk and should be a primary Free Safety Target for the #Commanders.— Nathan Coleman (@CommandersStats) March 11, 2022
✅Leads the NFL in INTS since 2019
✅ True Deep Safety
✅Discounted Price at age 29 & coming off an injury
✅Versatile enough to play in multiple schemes
#CommandersSpotlight pic.twitter.com/DJJ9QeTMjc
Crazy part about all this. I played there for 10 years & I didn’t even hear it from them that I wasn’t coming back.— Bobby Wagner (@Bwagz) March 11, 2022
Per sources, the Cowboys are not going to be in the Bobby Wagner sweepstakes. Can't compete money wise. Or won't.— Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) March 11, 2022
The Cowboys have released kicker Greg Zuerlein— Jon Machota (@jonmachota) March 11, 2022
#DallasCowboys announce Friday that they have waived/injured veteran tight end Blake Jarwin.— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) March 11, 2022
Ezekiel Elliott's $18.2 million cap hit looms large as Cowboys cut costs elsewhere. https://t.co/M1Yu0ZVHCA— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) March 12, 2022
I spoke to RB Carlos Hyde's agent @nflagentdan who confirms Hyde is being released from the #Jaguars and adds this on the record: "Carlos feels great and he's looking forward to his next opportunity."— IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 11, 2022
March 12, 2022
March 11, 2022
This kid is in 7th grade and already looks like a D1 corner lolpic.twitter.com/PPRu0Xk7Yc— Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) March 12, 2022
NFL News twitter feed:
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
Hogs Haven Social Media Information
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJenningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
Loading comments...