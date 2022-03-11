All aTwitter: 11 March 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Comp update: Washington also is receiving a 2022 7th-round pick from Indianapolis as the last part of the Carson Wentz trade that is sending him from the Colts to the Commanders, per source.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 10, 2022
Wash gets: Wentz, a 2nd and a 7th.
Colts get: a 2nd, a 3rd and a conditional 3rd.
The flexibility of the Wentz trade is quite appealing.— George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) March 11, 2022
WSH holds his rights until '24, and he averages a 27M cap hit over those 3 yrs. Not bad relative to peers.
Can be released after 1, no financial obligation.
Freedom to keep LT if successful.
Or + a QB this year if desired pic.twitter.com/nKzAucJJ5o
Some fair questions for The Commanders giving up so many picks along with picking up Carson Wentz’s salary. Two things:— Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) March 10, 2022
*This is low risk, high reward for a starter. It’s an upgrade at the position in Washington
*I was told there were other teams interested in trading for Wentz
More fun for the NFL schedule maker…. pic.twitter.com/6fjhbFeIJA— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2022
At least they have a tall guy that can pick up a yard or two on QB sneaks now... pic.twitter.com/pz53OTJaZj— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) March 9, 2022
Washington has the 11th pick and traded for a QB. Speaks volumes about this QB class coming out.— The Giant Insider Newspaper & Podcast (@GiantInsider) March 9, 2022
The 5 Stages of the Wentz Trade— Nathan Coleman (@CommandersStats) March 10, 2022
denial - “This can’t be happening!”
anger - “Why didn’t we wait for him to be released?”
bargaining - “His TD/INT ratio is pretty solid!”
depression - “This is just like the Alex Smith trade”
acceptance - “Hell it could be worse” pic.twitter.com/pwZRwou4Ym
Good prices to pay for a QB:— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) March 10, 2022
$40 mil - you’ve got the guy
$5 mil - it’s a rookie, let’s hope he’s something
Bad prices to pay:
$25 mil - did something once, maybe it’ll do it again
See people calling this a "Dan Snyder move." You'll have to help me out, since I don't see any of those fingerprints anywhere.— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) March 10, 2022
Wentz ain't lighting up the Fanatics sales board or moving season tickets. MNF isn't calling.
This is Ron's team. He makes these calls.
My reaction to Wentz being traded is simple.— Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) March 9, 2022
He has this season to save his career as an NFL starter.
Incredible that the Colts traded Wentz before the Eagles even used the 1st-round pick they got from the Colts for Wentz.— Reuben Frank (@RoobNBCS) March 9, 2022
@MikeGarafolo said JD Mckissic is getting paaaid! Probably the end of his time in Washington.— WFT Declassified Podcast (@DeclassifiedWft) March 10, 2022
If we don’t bring back JD McKissic… pic.twitter.com/dza8wTI3tb— Jordan Asri (@wshingtontoday) March 10, 2022
Welcome KyShoen Jarrett to the Howard Bison Football program! Coach Jarrett will be joining us as an corner coach and we are so excited to have him with us this upcoming season! @Ky3fOUR #STMDT #competitiveexcellence pic.twitter.com/0suzanWvJz— HOWARD FOOTBALL (@HUBISONFOOTBALL) March 10, 2022
Just got off the phone.— Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) March 10, 2022
Per team source "nothing to Broncos/Bobby Wagner talk. Nothing to it."
Report: Cardinals don't have interest in Bobby Wagner. https://t.co/UgBqlHTXhn— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) March 11, 2022
Signing Bobby Wagner should be a no-brainer for the Commanders. (via @DABartonek)https://t.co/vRYfcBvXWx— Riggo's Rag (@RiggosRag) March 11, 2022
Another FA move Id live from ESPN+ FA perfect fits. pic.twitter.com/KIelq6yTJd— Strick 9 (@SpiderStrick) March 10, 2022
49ers Re-Sign QB Nate Sudfeld https://t.co/9xjkR61Kq7 pic.twitter.com/5asXgwmiVi— Pro Football Rumors (@pfrumors) March 11, 2022
The last "developmental quarterback" that the Redskins drafted. https://t.co/OnL9Oco4lw— Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) March 11, 2022
Up to 10 teams are monitoring the Deshaun Watson situation, including the #Panthers. At least one source who spoke to @AaronWilson_NFL characterized Carolina's level of interest as "all-in."https://t.co/GBdFGKQHEB— Pro Football Network (@PFN365) March 10, 2022
Rams will allow Troy Reeder to hit free agency. https://t.co/iOw1WraFxk— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) March 10, 2022
For real tho the Raiders just gotta shut it down for a while and trade Carr for a bunch of picks while the rest of these assholes in the division fight it out.— Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) March 10, 2022
Don’t try to drive through this storm. Just wait.
RFAs that are not tendered are not eligible to become compensatory free agents.— Nick Korte (@nickkorte) March 10, 2022
As such, Troy Reeder could be an attractive option for teams looking for LB depth that also want to avoid cancelling out comp picks they may earn in the coming days and weeks. https://t.co/ys7WT4JpOl
From Commanders’ IG: Dan and Tanya Snyder are helping assemble care packages that are going to be sent to troops deployed in Eastern Europe pic.twitter.com/0Scjw9VgLJ— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) March 10, 2022
Pittsburgh STEELERS have had 3 coaches since 1969— Chad Forbes (@NFLDraftBites) March 11, 2022
Might be the most absurd stat in football
