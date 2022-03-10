Report: Washington Commanders won’t tender RFA QB Kyle Allen

The Washington Football Team traded a 5th round pick to the Carolina Panthers two years ago to acquire QB Kyle Allen. New Head Coach Ron Rivera and Offensive Coordinator Scott Turner were very familiar with him, and he was set to be the back up to starter Dwayne Haskins. Allen was familiar with the system and could help Haskins pick it up.

That plan hit a major roadblock when it only took 4 games for Rivera to bench Haskins. This put Kyle Allen in the starter spot. He was injured in his first start, but came back to start the next 3 games before dislocating his ankle vs the New York Giants. That would be his last start for the Washington Football Team, and possibly his last start in the NFL.

The Washington Commanders traded for Indianapolis Colts QB Carson Wentz yesterday. This ended an extensive search this offseason for an upgrade over last year’s starter Taylor Heinicke. The cost of the trade is already being felt with the expected release of S/LB Landon Collins. The Commanders are also not going to tender Kyle Allen who is a RFA this year. Washington kept Allen last year when he was an ERFA, but is passing on the more expensive option this year.

For now the only quarterbacks projected to be under contract when free agency starts will be starter Carson Wentz and backup Taylor Heinicke. They will likely add two more QBs before they enter training camp, and should keep one on the roster for the regular season.

The Washington Commanders are not going to tender restricted free agent QB Kyle Allen, per source. He'll be free to sign with any team next week. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) March 10, 2022