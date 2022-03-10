Washington Commanders expected to release Landon Collins after he wouldn’t take a pay cut

The Washington Commanders have been trying to “renegotiate” Landon Collins contract which meant taking a pay cut. Collins didn’t agree to that, and those talks reportedly didn’t well last night. He was set to count for $16 million against this year’s salary cap. His release will save the Commanders $6.5 million this year, and they now have around $12.5 million as they head into free agency next week. They will have a $9.6 million dead cap hit this year.

we're hearing Landon Collins will be released soon... talks last night didn't go well — Eric Bickel (@EBJunkies) March 10, 2022

Sources: The Washington #Commanders are expected to release star defender Landon Collins after the two sides did not agree on a restructured contract. Collins will now hit free agency to cash in again. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 10, 2022

Landon Collins said the negotiations changed after Washington traded for QB Carson Wentz yesterday who has a $28 million cap hit this season. That wiped out Washington’s cap space, and forced them to make moves before free agency. Collins will now be a free agent before the NFL’s legal tampering period starts on Monday, and free agency starts on Wednesday at 4pm.

Landon Collins just told me he's moving on from the Washington Commanders, per him.



"They asked me to take a pay cut. The first one was fine. Then they asked me to take another one. The money changed after they signed Carson Wentz. I'll just take my chances in free agency." — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 10, 2022

Landon Collins signed a 6-year, $84 million deal with $44.5 million guaranteed in 2019. This was seen as move pushed by team owner Dan Snyder after he gave Collins a game-worn, signed Sean Taylor jersey. Collins was never able to fit the expectations that Snyder, coaches, and fans had for him. Last season he was moved closer to the line in the Buffalo nickel role in Jack Del Rio’s defense. He fought the linebacker designation at every turn, but this “new” position fit him well after the switch was made.

(Contract details via OvertheCap)