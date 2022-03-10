All aTwitter: 10 March 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
NFL News twitter feed:
Welcome to the Washington @Commanders Carson Wentz❗— Chris Bryant (@HogfarmerChris) March 9, 2022
Lets go. #TakeCommand pic.twitter.com/8paXhNfD22
#Eagles- Washington in Philly has to be Week 1 primetime— Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) March 9, 2022
Wilbon just now on PTI: “[Carson Wentz trade] smells of desperation by the Washington Football franchise. It is a desperate franchise on every level. Oh my God this is so laughable that I can’t wait to root against all of it, it will give me pleasure to do that.” pic.twitter.com/O7b2t0NZ3y— Rudy Gersten (@DCBarno) March 9, 2022
Wentz is certainly no bigger a question mark than Fitzpatrick was last year, but folks seemed oddly excited about that move…I’m not wildly crazy about it but not sure who we were gonna get to check the wild enthusiasm box?— BGObsession (@BGObsession) March 9, 2022
Washington has had the worst QB play in the NFL the past 4 years. DEAD last.— Tim Meek (@TimIndySkinsFan) March 9, 2022
We just traded for a viable and competent too 1/2 of the league QB when Top 10 potential.
We gave up some 3’s.
Y’all are comical. This is a HOME RUN!
Wentz doesn't lack arm talent pic.twitter.com/H36MqZlQpj— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) March 10, 2022
McLaurin should get plenty of shots thrown his way next year pic.twitter.com/gaLd1PwmVs— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) March 10, 2022
Frustrating side of him, tries to do too much. Could just throw his TE in the flat, but gets greedy and ends up getting sacked pic.twitter.com/wWt7CTyGrh— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) March 10, 2022
Or this... pic.twitter.com/7SJio0Ifxj— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) March 10, 2022
This is the upside though. 3rd adn 14 a few plays later, avoids sack, finds back side crosser to convert, move the chains and kill the game pic.twitter.com/h7WLIJPl47— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) March 9, 2022
"The Commanders originally came in offering a fourth-rounder and a sixth-rounder, and talks intensified Tuesday after Washington missed out on Russell Wilson. " (1/2)— KyleSmith4GM (@Smith4Gm) March 9, 2022
Since 2018 Washington was last in the NFL in total QBR; also last with 71 TD passes. The NFL average for TDs in this span? 104.8. Some substandard O. Brutal. …Wentz brings talent… and questions. https://t.co/7IVbols7zI— John Keim (@john_keim) March 10, 2022
On the bright side… Carson Wentz is the best QB that Terry McLaurin has had, and Terry McLaurin is the best WR that Carson Wentz has had.— Commanders Realm (@CommandersRealm) March 9, 2022
For the first time in Carson Wentz career he has a true #1 receiver in their prime & there are no great QB’s without a true #1 receiver.— Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) March 9, 2022
Carson Wentz is the only QB in NFL history to throw for 4,000 yards in a season w/o a 500 yard WR. With @TheTerry_25, Carson won’t fail!
It's good to see so many of the Colts coming out in support of Carson Wentz today. Really good sign. pic.twitter.com/8v0TECuBuY— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) March 10, 2022
Interesting… pic.twitter.com/JClHEsG009— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) March 10, 2022
Bonus podcast: Joined by Logan Paulsen, again, to discuss the Carson Wentz trade. The positives and the concerns. If he was a perfect choice, he wouldn't be available...So, there's good and bad. we discuss. Give me 23 minutes. @ESPNRichmond https://t.co/l3USKyzns4— John Keim (@john_keim) March 10, 2022
Carson Wentz has missed time in 5 out of 6 NFL seasons. Add to that Washington's checkered injury history at QB. I think it'd be naive to think we wont still see Taylor Heinicke this season— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) March 9, 2022
FedEx Field when it has a fresh veteran QB to inflict harm upon pic.twitter.com/phEoL0qpzP— Not Robert Griffin (@Pseudo_RGIII) March 10, 2022
One thing to say on Taylor Heinicke: Was never viewed as QB of the future, but what he's done has been remarkable, from where he came to showing he can start all season. Flawed? Of course. Competed. Can be a high quality backup. Will be good in the room regardless and that's key.— John Keim (@john_keim) March 10, 2022
Washington Commanders Super Bowl Odds @WynnBet— Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) March 9, 2022
60-1: Before trading for Carson Wentz
75-1: After pic.twitter.com/kEho7Uq9TB
The Colts are the only team in NFL history to have a different QB start 15+ games in 4 consecutive seasons— NFL Research (@NFLResearch) March 10, 2022
2018: Andrew Luck
2019: Jacoby Brissett
2020: Philip Rivers
2021: Carson Wentz
2022: _______________?
Colts fans are tired of hearing this, but with this move the Colts will now have around $70 million in 2022 cap space. By far the most in the NFL— Brad Spielberger, Esq. (@PFF_Brad) March 9, 2022
It's refreshing to hear Wilson turned down Philly as well...— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) March 9, 2022
Bobby Wagner doesn't have an agent. If I ran a front office, I would have everyone on my team blow up his phone. Then I would fly a private jet to pick him up. I wouldn't let another team get the chance to recruit him.— Bridge (@BridgesFootball) March 9, 2022
If the Broncos get Von Miller back, then George Paton will basically just get Russell Wilson for a couple 1st rounders, a 31-year old DT, a TE with one year left on his deal, and a QB that didn't work out anyway.— Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) March 9, 2022
He still has 3 picks in the top 100 this year.
Build the statue.
If we cross out the matching rounds, ultimately the #Seahawks wound up trading— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) March 8, 2022
Russell Wilson, a 3rd, and Bradley McDougald
for
Jamal Adams, two 2nds, Shelby Harris, Noah Fant, Drew Lock, and a 5th.
Pro-Bowl left tackle Eric Fisher is not expected to resign with the Colts despite the fact that the two sides have spent recent weeks trying to strike a new deal, per sources. Fisher now is poised to hit free agency next week.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2022
Jerry Jones is sued by a 25-year-old woman who claims he is her father. https://t.co/o5SWiCbz34— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) March 10, 2022
Oakland #Athletics shortstop Bert Campaneris hurls his bat at Detroit #Tigers pitcher Lerrin LaGrow after getting hit by a pitch during Game 2 of the 1972 ALCS! "Campy" was suspended for the rest of the series, but allowed to play in the World Series! #MLB #Baseball #History pic.twitter.com/2cN2nc3Syh— Baseball by BSmile (@BSmile) March 10, 2022
15-years ago today “300” premiered in theaters (2007) …— Rex Chapman (@RexChapman) March 9, 2022
pic.twitter.com/bkLJpcd9fk
NFL News twitter feed:
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
Hogs Haven Social Media Information
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJenningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
Loading comments...