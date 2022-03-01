 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Ron Rivera speaks at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine

Ron Rivera answers questions as this year’s Combine kicks off

By Scott Jennings
Ron Rivera spoke to the media on the first day of Head Coach/GM interviews at this year’s NFL Scouting Combine. GM Martin Mayhew is scheduled to step up to the podium to answer questions tomorrow afternoon. Washington has already started interviewing prospects, and will speak to most of the players in attendance. They have obviously been putting a lot of work into the QB class this year(and every other QB option out there).

Rivera took questions about a wide range of topics including Montez Sweat’s 5th year option, the importance of OTAs(Chase Young), Pete Hoener’s retirement/Juan Castillo’s hiring, and more. The focus for the media, and the Washington Commanders remains on their search for a franchise QB. Rivera was asked about this year’s prospects and the interview process. He was also asked the big question, “How much is too much to get your franchise QB?”

