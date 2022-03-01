Ron Rivera speaks at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine

Ron Rivera spoke to the media on the first day of Head Coach/GM interviews at this year’s NFL Scouting Combine. GM Martin Mayhew is scheduled to step up to the podium to answer questions tomorrow afternoon. Washington has already started interviewing prospects, and will speak to most of the players in attendance. They have obviously been putting a lot of work into the QB class this year(and every other QB option out there).

Rivera took questions about a wide range of topics including Montez Sweat’s 5th year option, the importance of OTAs(Chase Young), Pete Hoener’s retirement/Juan Castillo’s hiring, and more. The focus for the media, and the Washington Commanders remains on their search for a franchise QB. Rivera was asked about this year’s prospects and the interview process. He was also asked the big question, “How much is too much to get your franchise QB?”

LIVE: Coach Rivera speaks to the media from the NFL Combine https://t.co/bW2XnBNU71 — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) March 1, 2022

Interviews:

Ron Rivera is addressing the media. Said interviews have already started with players. With in-person interviews, Rivera and his scouts are able to study how prospects react to questions more fully — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) March 1, 2022

Mike Vrabel:

Rivera had some high praise for Mike Vrabel, saying that he has a way of relating to his players, partly because of his previous experience in the NFL — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) March 1, 2022

Ron Rivera explains how he developed a relationship w/Mike Vrabel. Vrabel has mentioned Rivera as a coach who had an influence on him. #Titans pic.twitter.com/ldk07bzciE — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) March 1, 2022

Offseason work:

Ron Rivera says off-season work should begin April 18th — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) March 1, 2022

The last answer of Ron's availability in Indy ended with him saying how "valuable" and "important" OTAs will be for the Commanders this year. Another message to his full roster but one player in particular — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) March 1, 2022

Pete Hoener/Juan Castillo:

Ron Rivera said Pete Hoener’s retirement came as a “little bit of a surprise,” but said Juan Castillo will coach tight ends the same way. — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) March 1, 2022

More on this and the hiring of Juan Castillo: Rivera is confident he will coach his players with the same intensity as Hoener https://t.co/6w38nJkYTS — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) March 1, 2022

Montez Sweat:

Asked about picking up the 5th year option for Montez Sweat, Ron Rivera says it’s early in process but Sweat is a big part of the Commanders plan — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) March 1, 2022

Ron Rivera was asked about Montez Sweat’s 5th year option. Said it’s something they’re “working through.”

“He’s a heck of a football player and a big part of what we do.” — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) March 1, 2022

Quarterbacks in the draft:

Ron Rivera says Washington has spent a lot of time on the 2022 QB class and started intvw process. Commanders plan on bringing some in for private visits. “Different type of group” bc some with athleticism and some are pocket passers — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) March 1, 2022

Rivera: We've spent a lot of time already on the quarterback class. There's a lot of quality guys.



Add that the group has players who are pure passers and those who have pure athleticism. — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) March 1, 2022

QB interviews:

Ron Rivera said they watch game tape with QB prospects during their interviews to see their reactions and test their recall. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) March 1, 2022

Rivera said he and the scouts watch game film with quarterbacks to see their reactions. Some of what they see is good, some of it isn't, and seeing how they respond to that is part of that evaluation — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) March 1, 2022

Finding a franchise QB:

Rivera - “I was very fortunate in Carolina to find our franchise QH right away….Not having that guy has made things more difficult.” Says Washington is looking everywhere after losing out on Stafford last year — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) March 1, 2022

Ron Rivera on finding a franchise QB: “This year, we’re being very proactive … trying to truly cover every base. … it’s a long process and you’re still not guaranteed anything. … every time we hear something we’re checking into it.” — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) March 1, 2022

Big name QB trades:

Ron Rivera on whether the big name quarterbacks might be traded: "That's what we're trying to find out." — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) March 1, 2022

I asked Ron Rivera how much is too much for a QB trade - “Does anybody care what they paid for Matt Stafford last year? No.” — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) March 1, 2022

Winning streak last season:

Rivera said the Commanders' four-game winning streak gave a look at what the team can be. They were communicating, leaders were stepping up. — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) March 1, 2022

Training staff: