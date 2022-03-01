All aTwitter: 1 March 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
NFL Scouting Combine starts tomorrow and most of Commanders staff is already in Indy. One notable exception- Washington is without a head athletic trainer. Ryan Vermillion is still on leave after DEA raid last fall. Important to note RV still hasn’t been charged with anything.— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) February 28, 2022
The Washington Commanders have been interviewing multiple candidates to be their head athletic trainer, source confirmed (1st by @TheAthletic).— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) February 28, 2022
Ryan Vermillion and assistant trainer Doug Quon remain on admin leave since October because of a DEA investigation.
Memphis WR Antonio Gibson runs a 4.40 at the NFL Combine #GCMTigers pic.twitter.com/hlzxVrO3f9— Grind City Media (@grindcitymedia) February 28, 2020
This is what I’m expecting; Ron Rivera genuinely, aggressively pursues a guy like Russell Wilson/Watson, but can’t get it done and will have to settle for one of those lower tier guys (Wentz, Garoppolo, Bisky, Winston etc)— Jordan Asri (@wshingtontoday) February 28, 2022
Can’t be mad if he tries and fails to get a big name guy
Again, repeating myself; if the team is bringing in a free-agent quarterback to start, they don't want a temporary starter and then have to begin again in a year or two.— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) March 1, 2022
They want someone they believe can succeed for multiple seasons.
I’m just telling you this now - if we sign a veteran like Trubisky and don’t take a rookie in the 1st or 2nd round…this fanbase will lose its shit https://t.co/ob6Pke3AY4— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) March 1, 2022
If you draft Malik Willis to watch Mitch Trubisky take all the reps as he learns a new offense, you’re all getting fired and that’s fine.— steve (@CommandersNFL_) February 28, 2022
Worth noting Juan Castillo, Commanders’ new TEs coach, was Bears’ OL coach in 2020 when Trubisky was on the team and speaks highly of him. So does Charles Leno, who was a teammate and respected voice— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) March 1, 2022
Washington fans talking themselves into Trubisky is hilarious fucking Mitch Trubisky— • (@Wsh305) March 1, 2022
Report: Mitchell Trubisky Generating Interest From Several Teams https://t.co/gksVDVqs50 pic.twitter.com/462yznrk0t— NFLTradeRumors.co (@nfltrade_rumors) March 1, 2022
Jameis > Trubisky. Put me in that camp.— Eat Sleep Hail (@EatSleepHail) March 1, 2022
NFL on Sirus XM " Strong chance Winston re-signs with New Orleans"— WFT Declassified Podcast (@DeclassifiedWft) February 28, 2022
Only for Watson to get suspended for half the season following a trade https://t.co/bmqCDCHQfN— Commander Chris (Russell) AKA The Rooster (@Russellmania621) February 28, 2022
Yes, that is correct.— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) March 1, 2022
Over a month ago I tweeted out that I had a credible rumor that Russell Wilson was the primary target for Washington. (I was the first on this, for what it's worth).
That hasn't changed. It's only strengthened. https://t.co/w8zcYyTp8P
https://t.co/OcVv8v8VAp pic.twitter.com/Aj0F5RpUTM— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) March 1, 2022
Commanders free agents they should prioritize new deals this week in Indy:— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) February 28, 2022
1) JD McKissic
2) DeAndre Carter
3) Joey Slye
Jamin Davis misevaluation highlights importance of combine, in-person interviews. https://t.co/cX5GyG7zBX #WashingtonCommanders #NFLCombine— WashTimes Sports (@WashTimesSports) March 1, 2022
Officially SOLD OUT of our brand new Terrace Tables!! Thank you all for scooping these up! Shall I say, best value in the NFL?? pic.twitter.com/zm7xTspeh2— Commander Alex (@CommandersAlex) February 28, 2022
Brace yourself - Washington's new stadium will have some type of roof.— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) February 28, 2022
It's a break with established tradition among Northeast teams, but follows the new trend of multi-use buildings.https://t.co/BXImmvg4Bg
A draft on the DC Mall would be cool as hell https://t.co/FWS845Ln7j— Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) February 28, 2022
This is still insane pic.twitter.com/lG0szYWooj— Footballism™ (@FootbaIIism) February 28, 2022
Sean McVay, Kyle Shanahan among coaches bypassing Scouting Combine. https://t.co/SmKmFmfCpU— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) March 1, 2022
ICYMI, 2022 Hall of Fame Game to feature Doug Pederson's Jaguars against Josh McDaniels' Raiders on Aug. 4https://t.co/pNeLqFxGSj pic.twitter.com/NQpKqE92Aa— Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) March 1, 2022
ICYMI, Buccaneers announce 'creamsicle' uniforms will return for throwback games in 2023https://t.co/15uzOTdnD2 pic.twitter.com/vsxYwuZkZu— Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) March 1, 2022
The NFL has announced five teams playing in international games in 2022 (more forthcoming):— Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 28, 2022
Mexico City: Cardinals
London: Packers, Saints, Jaguars
Munich: Buccaneers
SHOTS FIRED: Former #Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer openly complained about Kirk Cousins in meetings and claimed he didn't make enough winning plays, per Chad Graff of The Athletic... pic.twitter.com/bqWGJFDvZJ— SKOR North (@SKORNorth) February 28, 2022
he’s been the Cardinals QB for 3 seasons— Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) February 28, 2022
they had ONE season with a winning record
they won ZERO playoff games
in 2021 he ranked 25th in early down pass efficiency with -0.01 EPA/dropback…ranking behind Bridgewater, Goff, Tua, Heinicke etc
this manifesto…is really something pic.twitter.com/23R4fti2ZX
Arizona is seeing how the rookie salary scale has set a precedent for young QBs looking for their first extension, writes @AlbertBreer in this week's MAQB: https://t.co/SxAbuMq6ud— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 1, 2022
Stephen Jones on Zeke Elliott: "I want Zeke on my team. You talk about playing through some injuries, I mean, he is a competitor. I think he’s a damn good running back and I think he’s going to help us win. Obviously, his contract, his money is guaranteed. He’s going to be here."— Todd Archer (@toddarcher) February 28, 2022
Cowboys' FA plans are not changing. Stephen Jones: From a money standpoint, if I am looking into a crystal ball right now, I see most of our money in free agency going to our current players. That may change. We may come across a value on a player that is just one we got to take.— Todd Archer (@toddarcher) February 28, 2022
Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones on whether Amari Cooper to be on roster in 2022: “It’s too early for me to address that.” Conversations ongoing, he added. Pay cut on table? “I don’t want to address any of that as far as the details of any contract.” Background: https://t.co/hJ4auiX0ZC— Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) February 28, 2022
“Can you please take Carson back?”— Jimmy Kempski (@JimmyKempski) February 28, 2022
- My Uber driver after learning I came in from Philly
People in it. If that was me I would have drawn my weapon on you quick. I don’t know who you are pulling into my house. So once again PLEASE do not come to my home thinking it is appropriate to ask to meet me. Thank you (2/2)— Budda Baker (@buddabaker32) February 28, 2022
.@greggrosenthal ranks the top 101 NFL free agents of 2022https://t.co/sl0WOB8Cwd pic.twitter.com/EZwPeCvL0V— Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) March 1, 2022
From the Combine in Indianapolis, on the potential for a change in OT and about the conversation around why black coaches are not getting HC jobs. With @MJAcostaTV. pic.twitter.com/s3IW893qMC— Judy Battista (@judybattista) March 1, 2022
If you just get a stop on defense both teams get a possession! Go down and score a touchdown on first possession of overtime and you deserve to win! https://t.co/gn5wzBmV1x— Adam Thielen (@athielen19) February 28, 2022
Troy Vincent made an interesting point about the punt: because teams are going for it on 4th down more, the punts that do happen are from further back, creating more space and thus more high-speed collisions. And, hence, concussions. NFL has to fix that somehow.— Judy Battista (@judybattista) February 28, 2022
Talking with league evaluators pre-Combine, there are only two positions with anything close to a consensus at the top:— Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) March 1, 2022
OC: Tyler Linderbaum
SAF: Kyle Hamilton
A ton of differing opinions at the top of every other position.
At this point, it would be surprising if @BCFootball C/G Zion Johnson (@_ZJ77) isn’t the first interior OL off the board in April. Why? Simple, it’s his stopping power. It just doesn’t get better than this strong inside hand:#TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️ pic.twitter.com/qS4TH1P3Wb— Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) February 28, 2022
Most commonly used phrase during Combine week: “Don’t share this with anyone but…”— Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) March 1, 2022
The week before the draft.— Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) March 1, 2022
UNREAL BUZZER BEATER BY JA pic.twitter.com/ngxXk8w5xM— ESPN (@espn) March 1, 2022
