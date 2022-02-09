Roger Goodell: I don’t see any way a team can do its own investigation of itself; Clubs have the authority to remove an owner

Dan Snyder and the Washington Commanders have been in the news today. Snyder announced he was going to hire an “independent” investigator to look into the allegations from former team employee Tiffany Johnston. She was not involved in the original Beth Wilkinson-led investigation into Washington’s toxic workplace. She appeared with 5 other former employees in a roundtable for the Congressional Committee on Oversight and Reform last week. Johnston alleged that Dan Snyder inappropriately grabbing her leg under a table at a dinner and trying to push her into a limo afterwards. Snyder’s lawyer was allegedly the voice of reason in the latter incident. This story was corroborated by another former employee via a letter submitted to the committee.

Snyder’s announcement of another “independent” investigation led to a firestorm of responses from the accuser’s lawyer, his lead investigator’s firm, Congress, Snyder’s lawyer, and the NFL. Luckily NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell had a press conference scheduled for today to talk about the Super Bowl, and any other important stories in the NFL. The league issued a statement saying they would lead any investigation into Dan Snyder, not the team or it’s owner. Goodell puts up the shield once again to protect an owner, and the integrity of the league itself.

NFL investigation of Dan Snyder:

NFL Commissioner Roger Good on NFL using their own investigation team and not the team hired by owner Dan Snyder and the Washington Commanders. @wusa9 #TakeCommand



Roger Goodell, on the investigation into the recent allegations made by Tiffani Johnston against Daniel Snyder: "I do not see any way that a team can do its own investigation of itself. That's something we would do. We would do it with an outside expert." — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) February 9, 2022

Washington’s Common Interest Agreement with the NFL:

Goodell said he believes the CIA was used previously because the investigation started with Washington and then the NFL took over. Seems to infer that there would therefore not be used in this new investigation, but Goodell said he'd defer to the league's lawyers. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) February 9, 2022

Roger Goodell says there was no deal made with Dan Snyder regarding the release of any findings from the original investigation into the Washington organization. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) February 9, 2022

Removing an NFL owner:

Roger Goodell is asked about the process to remove an owner: "I do believe the clubs have the authority to remove an from the league. Ultimately it's a league vote ,I believe." — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) February 9, 2022

Releasing a written report: