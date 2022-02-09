All aTwitter: 9 February 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Ask me anything— Jonathan Allen (@jonallen93_) February 9, 2022
Two quotes 1 -one game doesn’t define you either good or bad. 2- don’t practice until you get it right. Practice until you can’t get it wrong— Jonathan Allen (@jonallen93_) February 9, 2022
All I ask is you wait until you see them in person before you judge them— Jonathan Allen (@jonallen93_) February 9, 2022
………. lol nah I just asked him for a pic bc my wife and I are huge fans of him and his wife— Jonathan Allen (@jonallen93_) February 9, 2022
Russell Wilson is (+1000) to be the next QB of the Washington Commanders— PFF Bet (@PFF_Bet) February 8, 2022
Odds via @SportsLine
IG: iam_hanallen pic.twitter.com/uFADVGkJPO
He’s always been good to me so I have no reasons to dislike him.— Jonathan Allen (@jonallen93_) February 9, 2022
Trent Williams— Jonathan Allen (@jonallen93_) February 9, 2022
Cooler than the other side of your pillow— Jonathan Allen (@jonallen93_) February 9, 2022
They better— Jonathan Allen (@jonallen93_) February 9, 2022
Black for sure— Jonathan Allen (@jonallen93_) February 9, 2022
London fletcher— Jonathan Allen (@jonallen93_) February 9, 2022
About two weeks before the announcement— Jonathan Allen (@jonallen93_) February 9, 2022
If Washington ends up running with a rookie QB this year, the Giants are gonna be a tough matchup for him now. Lots will be on Chase Roullier's plate to diagnose which defenders are rushing and which aren't. https://t.co/kJICghx4I6— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) February 8, 2022
We parked. We partied.— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) February 8, 2022
Thanks to everyone who helped us celebrate the start of the Commanders chapter.
@budlight pic.twitter.com/ELfbz9dESw
#RussellWilson is very image-conscious. He is careful w/ everything he says & does. He knew exactly what he was doing & what would happen w/ that photo w/ Jon Allen. Russ at the very least wants to flirt w/ what else is out there. #Commanders should be more than happy to oblige.— Al Galdi (@AlGaldi) February 8, 2022
I just muted “Russell Wilson” from my timeline words.— ᖇIGGO 70 ᑕᕼIᑭ ™ (@karl_diesel) February 8, 2022
This place is so much better now.
Deshazor Everett was charged with involuntary manslaughter after an investigation of the crash that killed Olivia S. Peters found that he was traveling over twice the posted 45 mph speed limit just prior to the crash, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) February 8, 2022
Twelve months after receiving knee cartilage from a cadaver in surgery, QB prospect Carson Strong practiced during Senior Bowl week without a brace ... and he hopes he's put the questions about his right knee to bed.https://t.co/jsXwozDbcV— Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) February 9, 2022
Former Giants coach Joe Judge is officially heading back to Foxboro as an offensive assistant with the Patriots.— Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) February 8, 2022
Steelers are interviewing Louis Riddick for their open GM job, per @RapSheet pic.twitter.com/tBgRiKmt6V— B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) February 8, 2022
Titans Announced Extensions For HC Mike Vrabel & GM Jon Robinson https://t.co/mriNBt8ELn #Titans pic.twitter.com/MsCvWk5JtO— NFLTradeRumors.co (@nfltrade_rumors) February 9, 2022
NFC fan meeting pic.twitter.com/1VJkyo5W5U— Annie Agar (@AnnieAgar) February 8, 2022
