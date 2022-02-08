Thank God It’s Tuesday—Offseason On the Brink S3:E4

A win by any other name is still a win. Call the team whatever you want—let’s just celebrate some wins in the future. The Washington Commanders era is upon us, irregardless (regardless, even) of what any of us think, like, prefer, wish for or hate. I am sure there will plenty of name thoughts and comments on the first night where we are now the official Commanders podcast of Hogs Haven...still weird. I am actually ecstatic that it has been a week since the name dropped. I’m sick of fresh new takes on something that stopped mattering to people a while back. This fanbase wants to win—and when we do, the name will mean something and matter.

The story continues to be centered around the quarterback position for us, and this week we’ll frame it up in Super Bowl terms. As yet another pair of first overall slingers face off in the championship, it isn’t lost on me that this upcoming draft will almost certainly NOT have a quarterback picked first overall. In fact, there will be little to no consensus on who the first quarterback drafted should even be...and if it will be by us or not.

Hit the board on the show link and help us get this one done. What quarterbacks are legit options for us in the first round at #11, a little Sean McVay talk, a teeny tiny bit of name talk...all of this on tonight's episode of Thank God It's Tuesday, the official Washington Commanders podcast of Hogs Haven (sounding somewhat tighter).

