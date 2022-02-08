Deshazor Everett released on bond after warrant issued for involuntary manslaughter

Washington Commanders safety Deshazor Everett was the driver in a car crash on December 23, 2021 that resulted in the death of his passenger and girlfriend, Olivia Peters. Everett sustained injuries in the crash that required hospitalization, and he was placed on the Reserve/NFI list which ended his season. Everett was seen earlier in the year with a boot on his foot, but the extent of his injuries was never reported in detail.

Here is the original statement following the accident from the Loudon County Sheriff’s Department:

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Thursday night on Gum Spring Road. The driver of a 2010 Nissan GT-R was traveling north on Gum Spring Road near Ticonderoga Road when around 9:15 p.m. the vehicle left the right side of the roadway, struck several trees, and rolled over. The passenger, Olivia S. Peters, 29, of Las Vegas, Nevada was taken to StoneSprings Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. The driver was taken to Reston Hospital Center where he is being treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Deshazor Everett appeared at the Loudon County Magistrate’s Office today and was served with a warrant for involuntary manslaughter for the death of Olivia Peters. His lawyer released statement after he was released on bond saying asking that people reserve judgement until all the facts are investigated and litigated.

This is a developing story...

Statement from Deshazor Everett’s attorney:

Washington S DeShazor Everett appeared at the Loudoun County Magistrate's Office today and was served with a warrant for involuntary manslaughter, stemming from the car accident in December that killed 29-year-old Olivia S. Peters.



From Everett's attorney, Kaveh Norrishad: pic.twitter.com/q77Ys7JXFY — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) February 8, 2022

Statement from the Washington Commanders: