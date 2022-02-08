All aTwitter: 8 February 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
February 7, 2022
It was sent to me, not you https://t.co/K2tTFO1NjE— Charles Leno Jr (@charleslenojr72) February 7, 2022
Thanks for the swag @Commanders! pic.twitter.com/soEsz30k4o— Mark May (@mark_may) February 8, 2022
Not a great look for Heinicke https://t.co/Ms0BbdWlFs— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) February 8, 2022
Virginia going purple? https://t.co/VKc3jvnfqK— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) February 7, 2022
VA clearly leads for a new Commanders stadium but there’s a lot of race to be run here. https://t.co/NIQ60CHE8Q— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) February 7, 2022
Remember the report from @1067theFan about the written report from Beth Wilkinson recommending that Daniel Snyder be forced to sell? Recent events should return it to the front burner, because there's every reason to accept it as true and accurate. https://t.co/r4rGnV2FNJ— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) February 7, 2022
The Washington Commanders have filed 7 new trademark applications around the team's new name.— Josh Gerben (@JoshGerben) February 7, 2022
The interesting part about the filings? The @Commanders made the first "COMMANDERS" trademark filing back on August 6th in Trinidad and Tobago.#Commanders pic.twitter.com/8NULaTe8Ey
Therefore, by filing the COMMANDERS trademark in Trinidad and Tobago on August 6, 2021, the team's United States trademark filings (made on February 2, 2022) are given a priority date of August 6, 2021.— Josh Gerben (@JoshGerben) February 7, 2022
This is how the "priority claim" looks in the trademark application filed by the Commanders: pic.twitter.com/nAy2IsPB6J— Josh Gerben (@JoshGerben) February 7, 2022
2002 Resolution G-3 of the NFL Constitution & Bylaws. The commissioner has the authority to make an exception, but otherwise, barring an ownership change, team's can't alter uniforms more than once every five years pic.twitter.com/63pQoBNxNF— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) February 8, 2022
Last week Flores was “prepared to sacrifice my coaching career” for the cause.— Ross Tucker (@RossTuckerNFL) February 8, 2022
Six days later his lawyers are putting out a statement like this after Texans hire Lovie Smith.
Anybody else confused? ♂️
#FinsUp pic.twitter.com/6EPz3PefsM— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) February 8, 2022
#Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy’s contract is expiring, per sources.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 7, 2022
So after getting passed over for head coaching opportunities again, Bieniemy could either return to Kansas City or be a hot free-agent OC target elsewhere.
Saints have informed their defensive coordinator Dennis Allen that they are hiring him as their next head coach, sources tell ESPN.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 7, 2022
Once again Allen replaces Sean Payton, minus the interim title.
The #Lions are promoting tight ends coach Ben Johnson to offensive coordinator, sources tell me and @RapSheet.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 8, 2022
Johnson, 35, was heavily involved after Dan Campbell took over play-calling last year and now has the title.
February 7, 2022
Kyler Murray is sending a message. So what's the message? https://t.co/L7wJMUrgAY— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) February 8, 2022
Tom Brady on the potential of returning to the @NFL: "You never say never" (via Let’s Go podcast)⁰⁰@richeisen | @michaelirvin88 | @NFLTotalAccess pic.twitter.com/84uiATPv6G— NFL Network (@nflnetwork) February 8, 2022
"Russell Wilson is not an all-time great QB. He's never going to be in those conversations. We have to stop putting him in that world that any team that has Russell Wilson can win a Super Bowl."— Get Up (@GetUpESPN) February 7, 2022
—@Realrclark25 pic.twitter.com/ENeRNqbQDn
This is one of those topics where it all comes down to semantics and how you learned it/remembered it.— Coach Dub (@CoachSCDub) February 7, 2022
This is how i think about the different iterations of Zone Tracks, I'm very curious to hear others points of view on the topic. pic.twitter.com/ZZ2yglm0XO
Although concussions were down overall in 2021, data released today showed they are happening at a higher frequency on special teams. And not just concussions. 30% of ACL tears and 29% of lower extremity injuries on special teams.— Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) February 7, 2022
Also: per NFL, there was only 1 hospitalization among NFL players, coaches and staff this season for COVID-19. League doesn't confirm individual outcomes, but Vikings OL Dakota Dozier told ESPN that he was hospitalized in November. Players 95% vaxxed. Staff near 100%.— Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) February 7, 2022
Also: NFL is starting campaign to "remove avoidable head contact from the game," per Sills. Takes focus beyond concussions and into sub-concussive contact. Have developed tools to track and count every time the helmet hits something, via artificial intelligence analysis of video.— Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) February 7, 2022
Actually a barbershop, not a brothel, Thai salon admits (Photos) https://t.co/WfHtbObmfk— Coconuts Bangkok (@CoconutsBangkok) February 8, 2022
