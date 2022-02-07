Daily Slop: Washington Commanders Media Links Roundup

Chase Young is warming to Washington Commanders name - The Washington Post

Washington's star defensive end gave the name a failing grade last year, but now "it's growing on me," he said.

Rivera: Commanders' new identity is a 'new chapter'

Head coach Ron Rivera sees the Commanders as an opportunity to move forward.

Rams-Bengals a 'What if?' bowl for Commanders - Washington Times

For the Commanders -- yes, they're the Commanders now -- next Sunday's Super Bowl between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals contains bigger "What if?" scenarios for Washington than a coach who got away.

Brian Flores ‘is right,’ Black NFL coaches say - The Washington Post

Brian Flores ‘is right’ about the NFL’s hiring coaches, Black coaches say, but few can risk their careers to speak up.

Malik Willis, the draft’s most scrutinized quarterback, shines at the Senior Bowl - The Washington Post

The former Liberty QB's physical gifts and undeniable talent are tantalizing. But some have concerns.

Documents show NFL agreed not to release any info from Washington sexual harassment investigation without Dan Snyder's permission | Professional Sports | richmond.com

An investigation into sexual harassment of women employed by Washington's NFL franchise was not as independent as the team and the league claimed, members of Congress said Friday.

London Fletcher: Jamin Davis will ‘hit the ground running’ in 2022 | RSN

One of the best LBs in franchise history is optimistic about Davis heading into his sophomore season.

Ron Rivera believes Commanders rebrand can be useful in quarterback search | RSN

When it comes to recruiting quarterbacks, Ron Rivera thinks Washington's new name can be helpful in his hunt.

Commanders merchandise in demand despite bumps in rollout - Washington Times

The name Washington Commanders might have been met with mixed reaction. But the merchandise sold in the wake of Washington's recent rebrand appears to tell a different story.