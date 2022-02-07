All aTwitter: 7 February 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
NFL News twitter feed:
This could be cool and even some other characters. Maybe a wolf? …is fun still allowed? @Commanders @whoisjwright pic.twitter.com/qY5TT3HgWq— Commander JC (@VaRedWolves) February 5, 2022
Blessed!! pic.twitter.com/VjNiyZL8Ye— Jonathan Allen (@jonallen93_) February 6, 2022
For those wondering why Jonathan Allen is wearing a Football Team helmet and not a Commanders helmet, the reason I’ve been given is that he made the Pro Bowl as a Football Teamer and not a Commander. Seems like this is a league decision, not a team/Allen decision— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) February 6, 2022
NFL IMPORTANT DATES— Disco (@discoque5) February 5, 2022
Mar. 1-Combine
Mar. 8- Franchise and transition tags
Mar. 14-16- Legal tampering of prospective FA's; FA begins March 16th
Mar. 16- Free agency begins; Trades begin
April 28- Draft
New #Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel, who is multiracial, is the first minority head coach hired in this cycle -- replacing Brian Flores, who filed a class action lawsuit last week regarding a lack of diversity in hiring.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 6, 2022
The #49ers will receive two third-round compensatory picks.
February 7, 2022
February 7, 2022
The #Texans’ interview with Lovie Smith for their head coaching job is expected to happen in the next 24 hours. So with Josh McCown seemingly out, the known candidates still standing in Houston are Brian Flores and Smith, who was 89-87 with 3 playoff trips in Chicago and Tampa.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 7, 2022
The Texans can't hire Josh McCown. They apparently won't hire Brian Flores. Enter eleventh-hour finalist and potential compromise candidate Lovie Smith. https://t.co/pyBym0wdkA— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) February 7, 2022
If the Texans do hire Lovie Smith, I wonder if that's a spot for Chris Harris to become their defensive coordinator. Harris played under Smith in Chicago and his former DC currently has a gig.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) February 7, 2022
We all know the Texans desperately want to hire Josh McCown and we all know that the league desperately wants them to do literally anything but that.— Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) February 7, 2022
Lovie is a good and respected man, but I feel like if Houston wanted to just have a “nice” fall guy they should have kept Culley.
Kirk Olivadotti is the best. The first coach to ever take a chance on me— Will Compton (@_willcompton) February 6, 2022
He’d always tell me I was his daughter’s fav player so seeing this video is brutal to be quite honest
He also flaked last min on my wedding & thought a panini maker would keep me quiet. Now here we are https://t.co/KgCaKCd1wz
You forgot O'Connell— thomas barz (@barzskins) February 7, 2022
Las Vegas police say Alvin Kamara has been "taken into custody" and "booked for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm." https://t.co/HF6VtClb91— MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) February 7, 2022
Instead of the Pro Bowl, take the two teams with the worst records in the league: the Jaguars and Lions.— Doug Rush (@TheDougRush) February 6, 2022
Let them play one game to determine the #1 overall pick in the NFL Draft.
Figure that’d be a much more competitive game over the Pro Bowl. pic.twitter.com/FYAMdmR4Ut
Morning! The sun rises, the music plays and the dogs say hello. Another day in Isaan begins. pic.twitter.com/5f0VzryLu1— the one tree farm kalasin (@theonetreefarm) February 5, 2022
NFL News twitter feed:
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
Hogs Haven Social Media Information
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJenningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
Loading comments...