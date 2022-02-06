2022 NFL Pro Bowl Open Thread

It’s the event everyone looks forward to every year, the NFL Pro Bowl! Only one Commanders player will be playing today, DT Jonathan Allen. Brandon Scherff was also voted in, but he pulled out of today’s game. Smart move for a player who will finally hit free agency next month.
Not long ago, Washington’s return specialist, Deandre Carter had been leading the fan vote at his position, but the starting nod went to the Bears’ return man, Jakeem Grant. Instead, Deandre Carter has been selected for the first time as a Pro Bowl alternate.
Other Washington players on the list of alternates include Punter Tress Way, Long Snapper Cameron Cheeseman, RB Antonio Gibson, and WR Terry McLaurin.
Practice pics from Vegas #ProBowl | #TakeCommand pic.twitter.com/c814pyfB4d— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) February 5, 2022
Our guy @jonallen93_ checking in from Pro Bowl practice pic.twitter.com/Iluhx1sgG1— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) February 4, 2022
Matchup: AFC(Roster) vs NFC(Roster)
Date/Time: Sunday, Feb. 6 | 3:00 p.m. ET
Location: Allegiant Stadium | Paradise, Nevada
TV: ESPN, ESPN Deportes, simulcast on ABC, DisneyXD
Announcers: Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Louis Riddick and Lisa Salters
DraftKings odds: AFC -2, O/U 64 1/2
Prediction: who cares?
AFC
Coach: Mike Vrabel, Tennessee Titans
NFC
Coach: Matt LeFleur, Green Bay Packers
