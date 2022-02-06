All aTwitter: 6 February 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
NFL News twitter feed:
Terry McLaurin in all 3 new jerseys + the old jersey.— Tae & Todd Washington Commanders Podcast (@TaeNToddPodcast) February 6, 2022
Be honest. Take the emotions out of it.
Does he really look better in the old one than the 3 new ones?#TakeCommand pic.twitter.com/3t3S50lWcY
Here’s what I would’ve done for the Black Alternate uniforms. #WashingtonCommanders #TakeCommand pic.twitter.com/cp4slKQaQP— The Graphic God (@TheGraphicGod_) February 5, 2022
For those that hate the logo (not me)— Jubs09 ⓦ (@JamesJubane) February 5, 2022
Remember, they can change over time. pic.twitter.com/KXkiuSzAtE
“Curl may be regulated to special teams duties to protect him from poor impact and consistency in coverage”-2020 draft report. Glad they were wrong. #TrustTheProcess pic.twitter.com/N4BiFDmMXj— Greg Curl (@CoachGCurl) February 5, 2022
LIVE from the Pro Bowl; Jon Allen mic'd up, a Senior Bowl check-in & more https://t.co/v4qwNuOgdS— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) February 6, 2022
NFL/FF Countdown:— Ryan McDowell (@RyanMc23) February 5, 2022
Senior Bowl- TODAY
Super Bowl- 8 days
NFL Combine- 24 days
NFL Free Agency- 39 days
NFL Draft- 82 days#SFB12- 150 days@theffexpo- 189 days
Asked an NFL scout to power rank how the QBs did during team interviews at the Senior Bowl. His succinct response:— Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) February 5, 2022
"Pickett. Gap. Everyone else."
Freshman year Kenny Pickett loved the pylons. Would fit right in here. pic.twitter.com/Pv41pINjR9— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) February 6, 2022
Malik Willis nearly 60yds in the air…AND HIS FEET AREN’T EVEN SET— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) February 5, 2022
Can you imagine having a QB with this kind of arm throwing to our deep threats like McLaurin, Samuel and Brown? pic.twitter.com/XwJOviizFP
.@malikwillis joined @TomPelissero to talk about his performance today, what he wants to work on, and his love for chess. ♟— NFL Network (@nflnetwork) February 5, 2022
: @seniorbowl on NFL Network pic.twitter.com/FPIB3YM5iv
Y’all remember January 2014 when many people legitimately thought Aaron Donald was a high day two pick before he went to the Senior Bowl one on ones and made everyone else look like children.— Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) February 6, 2022
I member. https://t.co/ay1cPB2o6I
NFL News twitter feed:
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
Hogs Haven Social Media Information
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJenningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
Loading comments...