All aTwitter: 6 February 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Washington Commanders twitter feed:

NFL News twitter feed:

Terry McLaurin in all 3 new jerseys + the old jersey.



Be honest. Take the emotions out of it.



Does he really look better in the old one than the 3 new ones?#TakeCommand pic.twitter.com/3t3S50lWcY — Tae & Todd Washington Commanders Podcast (@TaeNToddPodcast) February 6, 2022

For those that hate the logo (not me)

Remember, they can change over time. pic.twitter.com/KXkiuSzAtE — Jubs09 ⓦ (@JamesJubane) February 5, 2022

“Curl may be regulated to special teams duties to protect him from poor impact and consistency in coverage”-2020 draft report. Glad they were wrong. #TrustTheProcess pic.twitter.com/N4BiFDmMXj — Greg Curl (@CoachGCurl) February 5, 2022

LIVE from the Pro Bowl; Jon Allen mic'd up, a Senior Bowl check-in & more https://t.co/v4qwNuOgdS — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) February 6, 2022

NFL/FF Countdown:



Senior Bowl- TODAY

Super Bowl- 8 days

NFL Combine- 24 days

NFL Free Agency- 39 days

NFL Draft- 82 days#SFB12- 150 days@theffexpo- 189 days — Ryan McDowell (@RyanMc23) February 5, 2022

Asked an NFL scout to power rank how the QBs did during team interviews at the Senior Bowl. His succinct response:



"Pickett. Gap. Everyone else." — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) February 5, 2022

Freshman year Kenny Pickett loved the pylons. Would fit right in here. pic.twitter.com/Pv41pINjR9 — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) February 6, 2022

Malik Willis nearly 60yds in the air…AND HIS FEET AREN’T EVEN SET



Can you imagine having a QB with this kind of arm throwing to our deep threats like McLaurin, Samuel and Brown? pic.twitter.com/XwJOviizFP — Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) February 5, 2022

.@malikwillis joined @TomPelissero to talk about his performance today, what he wants to work on, and his love for chess. ♟



: @seniorbowl on NFL Network pic.twitter.com/FPIB3YM5iv — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) February 5, 2022

Y’all remember January 2014 when many people legitimately thought Aaron Donald was a high day two pick before he went to the Senior Bowl one on ones and made everyone else look like children.



I member. https://t.co/ay1cPB2o6I — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) February 6, 2022

NFL News twitter feed:

Washington Commanders twitter feed:

Hogs Haven Social Media Information

Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts

Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven

Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven

Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJenningsHH

Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005