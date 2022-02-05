2022 Reese’s Senior Bowl open thread

The Senior Bowl has been holding practices all week and now it's time for the actual game. The highlight this week has been the QBs who will be on a lot of teams radar for April's Draft. Malik Willis, Kenny Pickett, Desmond Ridder, Carson Strong, Sam Howell, and Bailey Zappe are all here competing for team's attention and the media spotlight as they make their case for the NFL.

There are a lot of other really good prospects at other positions of need for the Washington Commanders. There will be plenty of time to watch and evaluate players during yoday's game.

Who: National Team (Coached by the New York Jets staff) vs American Team (Coached by the Detroit Lions staff)

Where: University of South Alabama, Hancock Whitney Stadium

When: February 5th, 2022, 2:30 p.m.

TV: NFL Network

Game's History:

The Senior Bowl is an annual college all-star football game that is played at the conclusion of the NCAA season. The event is considered the most prominent college football all-star game in the United States and is the first stage in the NFL Draft process. The first game was played on January 7, 1950, featuring two squads made up of all-star NFL Draft prospects playing at the Gator Bowl Stadium in Florida. The following year, the game moved to Mobile, AL, where it is still played today.

In 2021, a new era in the Senior Bowl’s history began with the game moving to Hancock Whitney Stadium on the South Alabama Jaguars’ campus. Throughout its history, the Senior Bowl has produced over 55 players that went on to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The game is unique among college all-star games as the teams are coached by NFL staff. Former MVPs of the game include the likes of Dan Marino, LaDainian Tomlinson, Dak Prescott and Justin Herbert.

