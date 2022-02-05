All aTwitter: 5 February 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about the WFT, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
NFL News twitter feed:
Thanks for coming out to celebrate our new era!— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) February 5, 2022
Park and Party @budlight pic.twitter.com/ceBtJDYxAP
The scene at FedEx. pic.twitter.com/yBibpAKi6b— John Keim (@john_keim) February 4, 2022
NEW @Commanders helmets!— Olivia Garvey (@Olivia7News) February 4, 2022
What do you all think? pic.twitter.com/YkfXbDNBty
VIDEO: Helmets.— George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) February 5, 2022
Burgundy is the best helmet in the league. #TakeCommand pic.twitter.com/ex1fUHE9jt
Oh yeah. And this beanie cap. pic.twitter.com/OHVk5hRUNd— Tae & Todd Washington Commanders Podcast (@TaeNToddPodcast) February 5, 2022
Alfred Morris. He's a real down to earth dude. #TakeCommand pic.twitter.com/uiCkHAR4g4— George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) February 4, 2022
Always pick up your phone for @cbakerswaggy! C’mon @Gcarmi21 #TakeCommand pic.twitter.com/FT1lUnzfuL— dpish (@PopcornPish) February 5, 2022
Just left the @Commanders Park-and-Party event at FedEx Field.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) February 5, 2022
I was impressed by the turnout (despite the weather) and the palpable positive fan-energy. It felt good to be around the die-hards after a week of reacting to all the major changes.
Washington Football gets dragged all the time. But it's time to give them credit when it's due— George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) February 5, 2022
Tonight's Park and Party event was well-done. And it offered a lot for the fans
Shout out to @Tim_Hightower, @Joey_Socrates and others for a wonderful event. Thank you.#TakeCommand pic.twitter.com/SGbZ7I1dLR
A day after tweeting her endorsement of a return to D.C. for the Washington Commanders, Mayor Muriel Boswer was asked on Thursday about the team and its stadium plans.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) February 5, 2022
"There's only one location ... and that's at RFK," she said. pic.twitter.com/qdfxvJ4nNR
I've been calling it the warzone. U know it's badass pic.twitter.com/AVbzMqzs3f— Commanders = I own u (@MrGoingCommando) February 4, 2022
Also think these would have looked real sharp. … stays connected to the history, while moving forward. https://t.co/oNRaqD6UgI— John Keim (@john_keim) February 4, 2022
This was the endzone design Code & Theory had for #WashingtonCommanders #TakeCommand. pic.twitter.com/NnoXEt9H1a— Commander KB (@KBDCSports) February 4, 2022
#HTTR #Redskins #WashingtonFootball #Commanders pic.twitter.com/tBXCJf3uVu— Chief Two Guns (@Allhail76) February 4, 2022
Maybe he’s going for more of a TE/DE role? pic.twitter.com/TXw1LGmgut— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) February 4, 2022
1️⃣5️⃣1️⃣ rushing yards— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) February 4, 2022
1️⃣ TD
1️⃣ W
Coach @JenniferKing5 and her RBs helped lead the West All-Stars to a @ShrineBowl victory last night!#TakeCommand pic.twitter.com/RGPVLLv3m6
Whole different mindset this year! Coming for everything I deserve I promise you!— "Hit-Man" (@KhalekeHudson) February 4, 2022
High on the Offseason priority list for the Commanders needs to be an event planner.— manny benton (@manny_benton) February 4, 2022
Between the Sean Taylor debacle, the name announcement and the event that for some reason starts at 6pm tonight, they clearly have a vacancy.
"...a two second speech, a Today Show appearance b/c it's a 'global brand'?...a global brand of what? It's not a global brand; if it was then you wouldn't be in this situation." - Ian, caller on the @kevinsheehanDC Show on @team980 2/2— StephanHart (@StephanHart) February 4, 2022
BREAKING NEWS— Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) February 4, 2022
Congress is giving the NFL a February 14th deadline to turn over EVERYTHING regarding the investigation into the toxic culture of the Redskins/Washington Football Team/Commanders. @wusa9 #TakeCommand #ReleaseTheReport
More: https://t.co/FF2LwpJtjS
Statement from Dan Snyder’s attorney pic.twitter.com/ezyGaQrlD7— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) February 4, 2022
The Wilkinson Report was apparently damage control. Did not see this coming. When will fans #TakeCommand ? https://t.co/uDjFtW6t6N pic.twitter.com/ZVSNeX4NqD— Colin Dunphy (@Colin_WFTnews) February 4, 2022
The Commissioner was complicit in this effort. Also, he basically used victims of sexual harassment who requested anonymity as human shields, to justify the effort to keep all evidence buried. Quite. The. Day.— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) February 5, 2022
The NFL deceived our clients and the public. Not a single witness — not one — would have participated in the Wilkinson investigation had they been told the truth about the NFL and the WFT’s joint defense agreement. This reeks. https://t.co/ODlen7YnX9— Debra Katz (@DebraKatzKMB) February 4, 2022
How can the current public faces of the franchise like @whoisjwright @juliedonaldson_ and @RiverboatRonHC be silent on this and not call to uphold transparency to have the Beth Wilkinson report released by the @Commanders and the @NFL ? #ReleaseTheReport https://t.co/Vg8zEU6PqC— StephanHart (@StephanHart) February 4, 2022
Full speed ahead, Commander. #ReleaseTheReport #TakeCommand pic.twitter.com/1NGmQVB9oH— Colin Dunphy (@Colin_WFTnews) February 5, 2022
Getting hundreds of these questions.. https://t.co/PzyvTRLlIk— Andrew Brandt (@AndrewBrandt) February 4, 2022
seeing my photos all throughout an airport is pretty dang cool— emilee** (@emfails) February 4, 2022
This is the worst thing to happen to the Giants this season and that’s really saying something. https://t.co/Vofb65Leii— Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) February 5, 2022
Anthony Lynn is taking over as 49ers assistant HC, source says. @AdamSchefter 1st. Lynn brings a lot of experience & run scheme expertise to 49ers offense. Should be a key mind there & helps fill a potential staff void if OC Mike McDaniel becomes #Dolphins new HC in coming days.— Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) February 5, 2022
Jim Harbaugh Says 'This Is The Last Time' He'll Pursue An NFL HC Job https://t.co/36yn9Thu1I pic.twitter.com/H4bSfY9Ant— NFLTradeRumors.co (@nfltrade_rumors) February 4, 2022
In addition to Bill O'Brien, Adam Gase's name keeps popping up when speaking to league sources about the #Patriots now vacant offensive coordinator position. In Foxboro, there's hope for an internal promotion, although that likely wouldn't come with the official OC title.— Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) February 4, 2022
Bills Officially Hire Former Panthers OC Joe Brady As QB Coach https://t.co/iDEFkk9PYn #Bills pic.twitter.com/gkkQZ13qIH— NFLTradeRumors.co (@nfltrade_rumors) February 4, 2022
Trent Baalke has fired four coaches in his last four seasons as GM, which means he's employed more coaches in four seasons than the Steelers have since the merger.— Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) February 4, 2022
Sashi Brown is leaving Monumental Sports and the Washington Wizards to return to the NFL as an executive with the Baltimore Ravens, sources tell me and @AdamSchefter. Brown had previously been the Cleveland Browns GM.— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 4, 2022
Looks like defensive backs coach Chris Harris isn't going anywhere. He had been named a leading candidate for the Colts' DC job. Good news for Washington. https://t.co/HAr4uL2x5L— Riggo's Rag (@RiggosRag) February 5, 2022
The approach reminded me of the colts approach with Luck many years ago. Tough decisions ahead since they really sputtered at the end— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) February 4, 2022
Everyone wants to jersey swap @DangeRussWilson in the burgundy and gold but I think @ciara looks pretty good in that #takecommand letterman jacket pic.twitter.com/yDzpDfah7m— Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) February 5, 2022
Not trying to kill anyone’s hopes here, just being realistic. For Washington to land Wilson, Wilson would probably have to force his way out, only want Washington and then Washington would have to give up a huge package that the Seahawks could then use part of to find another QB— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) February 5, 2022
“Hopefully I get to play in one place for a long long time like those guys did.”@DangeRussWilson stops by to chat with @CameronWolfe to discuss what it means to him to be at the #ProBowl again, and where he wants to play next year. pic.twitter.com/Jfc4NTJRlU— NFL Network (@nflnetwork) February 5, 2022
Real life: Two people taking a photo together— Eat Sleep Hail (@EatSleepHail) February 5, 2022
Commanders Twitter: OMG OMG OMG OMG
*slow clap*— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) February 5, 2022
Tomorrow is going to be fun!— Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) February 5, 2022
2022 @seniorbowl @nflnetwork @MoveTheSticks, Charles Davis, @TomPelissero, and yours truly. pic.twitter.com/Tvc7Du0V99
"Probably the most physically dominant player in Mobile."@MoveTheSticks reveals his top 10 NFL draft winners from the week of @seniorbowl practices.https://t.co/hGsJlRZmXi pic.twitter.com/dMcOR226og— NFL Draft (@NFLDraft) February 4, 2022
Check this out: https://t.co/6s7do7MPeD@etrod42 @MisterWhoo1 @michaelhaas3587 @Polkhighgreat— WFT Declassified Podcast (@DeclassifiedWft) February 4, 2022
Carson Strong told me yesterday that he’s met with several NFL teams at the Senior Bowl.— Crissy Froyd (@crissy_froyd) February 3, 2022
Said that he felt meetings with Washington, Saints, Steelers, Eagles and Titans went really well.
Liberty quarterback Malik Willis is standing out at this week’s Senior Bowl. https://t.co/Vl7RSVi3B2— Washington Wire (@Washington_Wire) February 5, 2022
“If Malik isn’t the first quarterback off the board, I’d be shocked if he’s not the second" - @McShay13 pic.twitter.com/im2bMXelot— Liberty Football (@LibertyFootball) February 4, 2022
February 3, 2022
forgot about this. so good! https://t.co/vK2dEzydyu— Sarah Spain (@SarahSpain) February 5, 2022
NFL News twitter feed:
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
Hogs Haven Social Media Information
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJenningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
Loading comments...