Daily Slop: ‘So many hurdles’ delay timeline for new Commanders stadium; Indian advocates suggest new use for Washington’s discarded helmet logo

At Senior Bowl, Commanders get a look at the top of the college QB class - The Washington Post

Washington has a glaring need for a franchise quarterback. Is that signal caller taking snaps at the college all-star showcase in Mobile, Ala.?

Senior Bowl quarterbacks make their case to be first - The Washington Post

Kenny Pickett? Malik Willis? Sam Howell? For NFL teams scouting the proceedings in Mobile, it's choose your own QB adventure.

‘So many hurdles’ delay timeline for new Commanders stadium, Jason Wright says | RSN

Wright's comments come one day after he said the team would have a new stadium in 2027.

Reacting to the Washington Commanders' new uniforms | RSN

JP Finlay, Pete Hailey and Mitch Tischler break down what they like and don't like about the Commanders' three new uniforms sets.

Dan Snyder could block written report of NFL probe, document shows - Washington Times

The NFL and the Washington Football Team, now known as the Washington Commanders, signed a legal agreement that barred either side from disclosing information from the league's probe into the team's workplace without the explicit approval of both parties, according to a document released Friday by the House Oversight and Reform Committee.

The NFL gave Daniel Snyder a pass. Congress shouldn’t do the same. - The Washington Post

The victims of the Washington NFL franchise's toxic workplace went to Capitol Hill for help. They expected too much.

Washington Commanders' Jason Wright says NFL teams must simply be committed to hiring minorities, improving diversity

Washington Commanders president Jason Wright, who is Black, said the NFL's system to improve minority hiring practices at high levels in the league is at "a low point" but "can very quickly get to a high point if a few folks are committed."

Washington Commanders: A new look is commanding

From the name, logo and jerseys, Rick Snider weighs on the grand unveiling of the Washington Commanders, imploring fans disgruntled with the outcome to give it a chance.

Designers and artists dissect new Commanders logo and look - The Washington Post

The new look was largely a product of Code & Theory designers.

Does the Washington Commanders new logo have the wrong years listed for the team's titles? | Professional Sports | richmond.com

The Super Bowl title was won in the 1992 calendar year, but is commonly credited to the 1991 Redskins team.

Indian advocates suggest new use for Washington's discarded helmet logo - Washington Times

The Washington Football Team -- now the Washington Commanders -- certainly has no more use for its old Redskins Indian head helmet logo. So Donald Wetzel is asking the team to give the trademarked symbol -- a striking and dignified design that his Indian grandfather helped create -- back to the people it was intended to honor.

Commanders pass rusher Chase Young gifts military veteran Super Bowl LVI tickets | RSN

Commanders pass rusher Chase Young teamed up with USAA and the National Guard to give away two Super Bowl tickets to a military veteran.