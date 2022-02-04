All aTwitter: 4 February 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about the WFT, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
19 months of brainstorming and creative process pic.twitter.com/fjXWffvy6c— Neil Greenberg (@ngreenberg) February 2, 2022
Credit to @JBaldera27 for making this!— Commanders Realm (@CommandersRealm) February 4, 2022
I've talked to a couple of the @Commanders alumni tonight who were in the cars that rode around town giving out swag to fans yesterday. They really enjoyed the experience.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) February 4, 2022
That was an awesome idea. Not sure that's gotten enough shine. That idea was a 10 out of 10.
Jason Wright appearing on @1067theFan defended the NYC Today Show reveal, by saying “we’re a global brand.”— Steve Czaban (@czabe) February 2, 2022
The team finished LAST in attendance this year.
Stare at that one for a while and gawk at the hubris.
Pretty wild how Washington backed into one of the best uniforms in the league when they made the switch to WFT— David Helman (@HelmanDC) February 2, 2022
… and then purposefully opted away from that in favor of this. https://t.co/bF2KF4HyPM
"The Commanders name is TRASH" ~@_willcompton#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/2huIqx5njJ— ️at McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 2, 2022
They got my guys looking like a team ready to join the Pac-12 pic.twitter.com/kpDhbuhCNf— Will Compton (@_willcompton) February 2, 2022
Actually 1000x better. @whoisjwright pls fix https://t.co/fOvZsAbziX— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) February 4, 2022
More. Wish I had more time but this what I got.#TakeCommand @Commanders pic.twitter.com/Vjhve4pRzx— Steve (@DC_STEVE) February 3, 2022
Code and Theory, the company hired to help with the rebrand, had a pretty bold Commanders uniform concept on its site but has taken it down in the last few hours. I wonder how far this set got in the decision-making process. https://t.co/OiYSdJqRKd pic.twitter.com/jZ6nEoxfcA— Jake Russell (@_JakeRussell) February 3, 2022
More views of the glorious helmet. Didn’t know the numbers were on the back. pic.twitter.com/sPFo7RRbB2— Marshall (@MWharam7) February 3, 2022
The evolution of our journey— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) February 3, 2022
On to the next chapter. #TakeCommand pic.twitter.com/AY8TUif1gO
Problem is they were rooting for the opponent.— Tim George - BrunswickMD (@Timgeorge78) February 3, 2022
I believe 80% of what comes out of Jason's mouth is mixed at best.— StephanHart (@StephanHart) February 3, 2022
To clarify: Jason Wright said the Commanders "broke the record for merchandise sold in 1 day on Fanatics."— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) February 4, 2022
Per Fanatics, they were the top-selling team across all sports, & yesterday was the team's best sales day ever.
But they did not break the single-day record for any team.
False. Jason has been an employee of this franchise through the investigation including Dan Snyder’s interference & intimidation tactics. Jason has also been in the owner meetings with Tanya where they can chat with Roger Goodell on strategy. Nope, not buying this— Megan Imbert (@meganimbert) February 3, 2022
Just my opinion, but if you've been following this thing, connect the dots. Jason Wright was sent to this franchise by the NFL. Snyder didn't find his resume on INDEED. I think it was all a part of his "punishment". Change the name. Hire a new Team Pres. and sit down somewhere.— Disco (@discoque5) February 3, 2022
Ok, next on the list...— Disco (@discoque5) February 4, 2022
✅ release the report
✅ get a frnachise QB
✅ get a MLB
✅ extend Terry and J.D.
✅ fix all the pipes and railings at Fed Ex
✅ get us 2-3 "blue chip" players
✅ get a new sound system
✅ get a new head trainer
✅ fix the crest and white unis
Let's roll!
2022 NFL HC hires— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) February 4, 2022
Bears: Matt Eberflus
Broncos: Nathaniel Hackett
Dolphins:
Giants: Brian Daboll
Jaguars: Doug Pederson
Raiders: Josh McDaniels
Saints:
Texans:
Vikings: Kevin O'Connell
... League sits at 0-for-6 on the diversity front.
Former Eagles HC Doug Pederson is being hired as the next head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars, per @AdamSchefter. pic.twitter.com/DydMR5moXK— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 4, 2022
It’s only two years ago that Doug and his team threw the last game of the season to getter a better draft pick.— Joe Banner (@JoeBanner13) February 4, 2022
NFL teams really might as well put a “Coloreds need not apply” sign out.— Mike Jones (@ByMikeJones) February 4, 2022
The Bucs reporter suggested that Byron knew, but maybe he's wronghttps://t.co/9sVR8Ha0Uk— Kyle R (@ORLfanKYLE) February 4, 2022
When you realize that Urban Meyer is a TOP 5 WINNINGEST coach in Jaguars franchise history:— CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) February 4, 2022
Coach Wins
Tom Coughlin 68
Jack Del Rio 68
Doug Marrone 23
Gus Bradley 14
Urban Meyer 2
WHAT pic.twitter.com/RYvkKlYXNw
Jimmy Haslam denies Hue Jackson claims, says Jackson "has never accepted blame for one thing." https://t.co/ukLo4rGEVa— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) February 4, 2022
https://t.co/bgnixybtcM pic.twitter.com/UMhMl1Kn1Z— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) February 4, 2022
If he turns out to be a good HC we should just cancel the franchise— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) February 4, 2022
Question for the fan base that a @Rio_Robinson91 tweet got me thinking about— Owen (@owensview) February 4, 2022
Because we’re the “Commanders” now, is #21 still untouchable? Or is it fair game now that we’re not officially the “redskins”?
Of course our @JenniferKing5 would be the leader of a unit that rushed for 151 yards and a TD as the winners of the @ShrineBowl! Way to go @Commanders coach! pic.twitter.com/bHHubSXB1m— Julie Donaldson (@juliedonaldson_) February 4, 2022
“Jennifer King earned this opportunity based on merit, based on being an outstanding football coach in Washington and now here at the @ShrineBowl.”@RhettNFL on @JenniferKing5 pic.twitter.com/UvFiCM0VTT— NFL Network (@nflnetwork) February 4, 2022
If the NFL has learned anything over the last few years it’s to bet on coachable kids that can run and have howitzers for an arm.— Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) February 3, 2022
They don’t care what Malik Willis looked like in 2021. They care what they can turn him into for 2023.
That’s why he’s going really, really high.
February 3, 2022
This is the tech visionary equivalent. A bunch of commercials like, "omg look at THE FUTURE" and it's almost all here and boring now https://t.co/YVwLnyMk8G— Elizabeth Picciuto (@epicciuto) February 3, 2022
