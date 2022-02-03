New accusations about Washington’s toxic workplace come out as Congress continues its investigation

Update: Dan Snyder has responded to today’s hearing and the accusations made against him. He has predictably called every negative things said about him a lie, and pointed to the changes the organization has made over the last 18 months.

The House Oversight Committee is holding a roundtable today, which also happens to be the day after Washington’s big announcement. It is not an official hearing, and no one will be sworn in before speaking to the committee. Committee members will be listening to the stories of former employees of the Washington franchise, and that will (maybe) lead to something down the line.

If you listen even less than ten minutes, you hear very specific allegations & horrible, awful behaivor women were subjected to from former exec. Mitch Gershman AND from at least one player.



Other allegations from one former employee "Denise" about a male executive once saying to another male executive -- "I can't wait to stuff my face in that P......." @NFL has a never ending problem here. https://t.co/eaKFHulIc8 — Chris Russell AKA The Rooster (@Russellmania621) February 3, 2022

For those that are looking for a 'smoking gun' to out Snyder - perhaps this might be it. A former cheerleader told @RealSportsHBO that Snyder made "repeated & unwanted advances toward her." Different than another cheerleader accusation. @NFL culture is something else, man. https://t.co/KrZMJQkpLF — Chris Russell AKA The Rooster (@Russellmania621) February 3, 2022