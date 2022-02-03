 clock menu more-arrow no yes

New accusations about Washington’s toxic workplace come out as Congress continues its investigation

Dan Snyder continues to get the spotlight for the wrong reasons

By Scott Jennings
Washington Football Team Announces Name Change to Washington Commanders

Update: Dan Snyder has responded to today’s hearing and the accusations made against him. He has predictably called every negative things said about him a lie, and pointed to the changes the organization has made over the last 18 months.

The House Oversight Committee is holding a roundtable today, which also happens to be the day after Washington’s big announcement. It is not an official hearing, and no one will be sworn in before speaking to the committee. Committee members will be listening to the stories of former employees of the Washington franchise, and that will (maybe) lead to something down the line.

