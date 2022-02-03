All aTwitter: 3 February 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about the WFT, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
One legacy. One unified future.— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) February 2, 2022
We are the Washington Commanders #TakeCommand pic.twitter.com/Eav9NOV5Mm
The Washington Commanders. pic.twitter.com/im1XgTc4Qo— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 2, 2022
The next chapter for the Washington Commanders should be a return to winning, right here in DC. pic.twitter.com/FIk1F0QqRG— Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) February 2, 2022
I asked Jason Wright about @MayorBowser's desire to get the Commanders back in DC https://t.co/ZZndQ5ohBT— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) February 2, 2022
Jason Wright is on @1067theFan right now with B&F. Says they chose the Today Show because they are a global brand. They were surprised fans were upset by that but thinks it was the right decision.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) February 2, 2022
The Washington Football Team has officially rebranded as the Washington Commanders.— Jake Russell (@_JakeRussell) February 2, 2022
Franchise identities (by season):
1932: Boston Braves
1933-1936: Boston Redskins
1937-2019: Washington Redskins
2020-2021: Washington Football Team
2022-?: Washington Commanders
The reveal pic.twitter.com/igt482oQvW— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) February 2, 2022
SHEEESH pic.twitter.com/j8XcFpO0Lz— Jordan Asri (@CommandersToday) February 2, 2022
Know I’m dripped out in all 3 https://t.co/hhkaBOaOpQ— Kam Curl (@KCurl_2) February 2, 2022
Officially a Washington Commander #TakeCommand— John Bates (@jjohnbates) February 3, 2022
From the team, full explainer on the significance of each uniform design. pic.twitter.com/fwpDPCuBGZ— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) February 2, 2022
Logo explanations from the Commanders (so many buzzwords @funnydanny!) pic.twitter.com/s15mWB11KN— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) February 2, 2022
If this is the field…. This is pic.twitter.com/mw3ANDi9SE— Lets Talk Washington (@LetsTalkWash) February 2, 2022
Back of the black unis. Very unique nameplate. pic.twitter.com/Jst0Wq2ifE— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) February 2, 2022
Please fix the white jerseys @whoisjwright @Commanders @juliedonaldson_ pic.twitter.com/FFJGrH9BG4— The Washington Brass (@TheBrassDC) February 2, 2022
Jason Wright just said we will have a fourth jersey combination by 2024!— Bleeding Burgundy & Gold (@BleedinBnG) February 2, 2022
Away:#TakeCommand #Commanders #WashingtonFootball pic.twitter.com/c67DH7aBxE— Tae & Todd Washington Commanders Podcast (@TaeNToddPodcast) February 2, 2022
Put Russell Wilson in these jersey’s and then ask me if I like them.— Washington Realm (@WashingtonRealm) February 2, 2022
I’m a very open-minded person, but this, this ain’t it… pic.twitter.com/4owVylyt1D— Not Robert Griffin (@Pseudo_RGIII) February 2, 2022
Thank the Lord that "Peoples team" stuff wasn't real.— WFT Declassified Podcast (@DeclassifiedWft) February 2, 2022
Quirked-up white boy with a little bit of swag bussin it down sexual style, possibly goated with the sauce pic.twitter.com/Yd5AsxM6LL— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) February 2, 2022
The @Commanders announced their new name like an hour ago and the @gmfb breakfast table already got the new swag pic.twitter.com/fGAw3GPLpi— NFL Network (@nflnetwork) February 2, 2022
Think of the most famous SB winners...does anybody refer to the '85 Bears as the '86 Bears because they won the SB in January of '86? No. What about the '72 Dolphins? SB was won in '73. This is a botch. https://t.co/QgDTD861PA— Kevin Sheehan (@kevinsheehanDC) February 2, 2022
Washington Commanders: Inside the NFL franchise's search for a new nickname and logo... Why the Wolves became too tough... Another name that had some juice but would have led to bigger issues... https://t.co/508fL2tOjY— John Keim (@john_keim) February 2, 2022
After bringing on Code and Theory as the external agency partnered with the team on this process, and as I've reported many, MANY times; Red Wolves WAS a 'finalist' and WAS strongly considered.— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) February 2, 2022
The Team's legal division put in legit exploratory efforts to assess viability.
All through December and January, the team were in constant anxiety that a concrete and verifiable leak would emerge at any moment, as the number of people who knew the name continued to grow.— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) February 2, 2022
Sleepless nights were a common theme, and there were jokes about it.
Finally, while alumni didn't receive confirmation of the new name until recently, Jason Wright kept them involved at every step of the process.— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) February 2, 2022
Maintaining strong connections to the past whilst trying to launch a brand new identity is hard, and this was the strategy to do it.
#WashingtonCommanders as a name isn’t bad. But the rollout was. The botched misdirection, clumsy leaks & complete lack of energy & pizazz for the actual announcement of the name on the @TODAYshow are hard to fathom given all of the time that the #Commanders had to get this right.— Al Galdi (@AlGaldi) February 2, 2022
Jason Wright says there will be a Commanders fight song and it’s likely to be similar to “Hail to the Redskins.” pic.twitter.com/h7uNmFLngl— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) February 2, 2022
Washington alumni and co-owners Dan and Tanya Snyder arrive at unveiling with Commanders varsity jackets pic.twitter.com/TtaygiugFN— NBC Sports Washington Football (@NBCSWASFootball) February 2, 2022
I asked a @Commanders front office/business source about the varsity style jackets worn by the alumni at the launch.— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) February 2, 2022
They said that initially these were not planned to be put in production for sale, but they've been overwhelmed by requests for them.
"They're a hit!"
Will sell.
According to @Fanatics, since launching the Commanders name, they are the top-selling team overall across all sports on Fanatics. The Terry McLaurin and Chase Young Burgundy jerseya are both in the top 5 (ahead of the Tom Brady red #Bucs jersey).— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 2, 2022
It's kinda cool that Jordan Reed was there for the uniform unveiling on 2-2-22#takecommand— Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) February 2, 2022
LIVE: Introducing our next chapter https://t.co/SPKYwISuFc— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) February 2, 2022
On the TODAY Panel:— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) February 2, 2022
Team President Jason Wright
Doug Williams
Jon Allen pic.twitter.com/GSIUd0DuzC
Jon Allen with that look 'I didn't vote for this shit'.— BGObsession (@BGObsession) February 2, 2022
Me every time I try to shake hands with new people I meet. pic.twitter.com/PWul9PAHLA— Paul Conner (@P_ConnerJr) February 2, 2022
.@jonallen93_ stopped by his alma mater @StoneBridgeHS to surprise students with some new gear pic.twitter.com/yWEcMwCAAK— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) February 2, 2022
Easier to get used to if they didn’t roll out 3 mismatched, peewee garbage uniforms— Andrew Mehler (@AndrewRM53) February 2, 2022
More disappointed than going to the bathroom and losing the pretty girl at the bar that you’ve bought drinks all night.— Jessup (@LetShadCo_Ok) February 2, 2022
They had 18 months to make it perfect and came up with a marketing major senior project. The only thing that will fix this horseshit is a run of SB wins.— Lee Meyers (@drleemeyers) February 2, 2022
The TODAY show tees up the launch by referring to the ongoing investigations into the sexual misconduct and workplace breaches.— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) February 2, 2022
Have to believe that wasn't part of the plan...
The announcement was Doug Williams leaning over with his arm draped around Jonathan Allen and saying "we are the Commanders."— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) February 2, 2022
No bells and whistles. Then a follow up from Craig Melvin.
From Jason:— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) February 2, 2022
“Build a mascot together”
To end this historic day the @Commanders light up the DMV. Good night! #TakeCommand pic.twitter.com/z3i17ywJaB— Joey Colby-Begovich (@Joey_Socrates) February 3, 2022
This is notable that Pierre Garcon is pictured in Commanders gear. He has no reason to support this rebrand, since he was not re-signed a free agent and he wanted to return. I salute him. https://t.co/Ofk1fLJ9b5— Disco (@discoque5) February 2, 2022
Who will be the Week 1 QB of the Washington pic.twitter.com/hVFjESU2Jb— PFF Bet (@PFF_Bet) February 2, 2022
Some Senior Bowl QB reactions to Washington’s new name:— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) February 2, 2022
Sam Howell, UNC: “I like that one. ‘Commanders’ sounds cool, you know?”
Bailey Zappe, WKU: “I wouldn’t mind being a Commander.” Also joked “I’d take all 32, if I could.”
Kenny Pickett, Pitt: pic.twitter.com/6hLZnccu5G
So… Commanders? pic.twitter.com/wHWsvB9mDV— Danny Rouhier (@funnydanny) February 2, 2022
Now, get a QB.— John Keim (@john_keim) February 2, 2022
Reminder: 10am tomorrowhttps://t.co/ZooBNU5v5P— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) February 3, 2022
An exclusive #RealSports podcast investigation sheds light on the alleged culture of sexual harassment at the Washington football franchise. Listen now. https://t.co/QUq3L7I8FT pic.twitter.com/Z1VnBFZppM— Real Sports (@RealSportsHBO) February 3, 2022
For those that are looking for a 'smoking gun' to out Snyder - perhaps this might be it. A former cheerleader told @RealSportsHBO that Snyder made "repeated & unwanted advances toward her." Different than another cheerleader accusation. @NFL culture is something else, man. https://t.co/KrZMJQkpLF— Chris Russell AKA The Rooster (@Russellmania621) February 3, 2022
After Jim Harbaugh told Michigan he would be returning, a source confirmed to @ChadGraff that the Vikings are planning to make an offer to Rams OC Kevin O’Connell to become their next head coach.— The Athletic (@TheAthletic) February 3, 2022
The deal can’t be finalized until after the Super Bowl.https://t.co/mi6qfr368f pic.twitter.com/mvQvIPVLCw
Also worth mentioning: O'Connell and Adofo-Mensah worked together in San Francisco in 2016.— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) February 3, 2022
That's interesting. Not important.— Eddie (@Ed__III) February 3, 2022
February 3, 2022
The Vikings saw this very differently and not as a 'slam dunk' as a source put it to me, the way they felt Harbaugh viewed the situation coming into Wed. There was no offer extended. This isn't necessarily a matter of who said no to who, but 2 sides that did not align on the— Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) February 3, 2022
FWIW, I don't gather that there's any bad blood from either side. Just sounds like a difference in expectation from Harbaugh's perspective and from the Vikings'.— Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) February 3, 2022
