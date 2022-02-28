All aTwitter: 28 February 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Washington Commanders twitter feed:

NFL News twitter feed:

I be missing the grind fr — Kam Curl (@KCurl_2) February 28, 2022

From the half a game I’ve watched on him so far, no it wouldn’t be worth it. — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) February 27, 2022

Tunnel vision is set on Quarterback right now amongst #Commanders fans. But there are a number of intriguing F/A’s that I hope Washington try’s to get. Tyrann Mathieu would be my dream defensive get. Kill two birds with one stone with a guy that can play both safety and nickel. — Commanders Realm (@CommandersRealm) February 28, 2022

NFL Network Predicts Tyrann Mathieu to Washington Commanders #Takecommand https://t.co/N49hnS5f4Y — SwayRun21 (@swayyrun21) February 28, 2022

NFL Network Predicts Deshaun Watson to Washington Commanders #TakeCommand https://t.co/SpyqssBLuI — SwayRun21 (@swayyrun21) February 27, 2022

If u missed Logan Paulsen's breakdown of Derek Carr, what he does well, what he doesn't & if he's a good fit for #Commanders & at what price...

Check this out: Russell & @PeteMedhurst https://t.co/34XHTI9Dt0 via @audacy — Commander Chris (Russell) AKA The Rooster (@Russellmania621) February 28, 2022

Liked this move from William Bradley-King. Flash long-arm rush with inside hand, then drop the arm and swipe with outside arm to clear RT's hands and get by cleanly pic.twitter.com/meKMEpvomO — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) December 16, 2021

#Giants are not expected to pick up QB Daniel Jones fifth year option by the may deadline (@espn first) — G.T Bobby Thompson (@BThomps81) February 27, 2022

Source: Bucs Pro Bowl guard Ali Marpet will be announcing his retirement. Huge. — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) February 27, 2022

The Colts have submitted a proposal to guarantee each team an OT possession, according to a league source -- if approved, the rule change would apply to regular AND post-season. Again, unclear how much support there is for such a change. — Judy Battista (@judybattista) February 28, 2022

Long way to go on OT conversations. This is the first in-person meeting of the Competition Committee this off-season and they don't discuss it here for another two days. Would take 24 votes from owners to make a change -- and that is a high hurdle to clear. — Judy Battista (@judybattista) February 28, 2022

The NFL competition committee will meet Monday with league health and safety officials, who have said that making the punt safer is a priority for this offseason. Rich McKay, competition committee chairman, said he's "not speculating" on what changes could be made to punts. — MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) February 27, 2022

McKay, cont'd: "... One thing we did in the kickoff is, we made the play a lot safer, but we obviously increased touchbacks tremendously. We’d like in the punt not to have that just be the outcome.” — MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) February 27, 2022

McKay doesn't expect any changes to replay review or replay assist. "Replay had a pretty good year," McKay said. The committee though replay assist moved the game along well. — Judy Battista (@judybattista) February 27, 2022

It’s amazing how little people seem to care about this. The ’94 strike was the biggest story in sports for months. This is barely a blip on the radar.



That league and union could do a ton of damage here. https://t.co/bP04kx5RXm — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) February 28, 2022

Bro #2 gotta retire after this pic.twitter.com/lIdxUWyXFs — Footballism™ (@FootbaIIism) February 27, 2022

