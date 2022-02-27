All aTwitter: 27 February 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Washington Commanders twitter feed:

NFL News twitter feed:

This crowd is AMAZING! We haven’t even made it through our first time slot of the day! So much hard work has been done in preparation for this weekend, and so many people are excited for our new chapter.



Welcome to the Season Ticket family, @Commanders fans. #TakeCommand pic.twitter.com/rff2943bI9 — Kaitlyn McComb (@commanderkait) February 26, 2022

In '19, @_sweat9 ran the fastest 40 time for a D-lineman... officially recorded at the combine



: #NFLCombine March 3-6 on NFL Network pic.twitter.com/VDIK1X0ecy — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) February 26, 2022

NFL Network Analysis Gil Brandt has Allen Robinson signing with the Commanders ⁦⁦⁦we have the cap space to get this done @AllenRobinson⁩ #Takecommand #WashingtonCommanders



Here’s the link to video: https://t.co/a4OJkuU5DU — SwayRun21 (@swayyrun21) February 26, 2022

When you turn on the Twitter to read rumors about Quarterbacks that you won’t get pic.twitter.com/w1AI86NGfA — Not Robert Griffin (@Pseudo_RGIII) February 27, 2022

I realize the site has "rumors" in the title, but some of this is just stupid.



Snyder's gonna sign the cheque to make Kirk Cousins the highest paid player?



Whoever says Wes Schweitzer is a cut candidate hasn't looked at the Commanders' depth chart. pic.twitter.com/lw3lzPjKfr — Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) February 27, 2022

When you think about it this makes great sense. OL is more makeup-oriented than any position group. It’s the one spot where competes, tuffs, FBI, & durability outweigh physical traits. Teams that nail the football character can consistently find OL solid starters deep into Day 3. https://t.co/9mODhSEvTc — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) February 26, 2022

#Packers Za'Darius Smith has a huge cap hit in 2022. Will he be a salary cap casualty? Here's the latest on what @TonyPauline is hearing from sources around the league. https://t.co/6fZjUSELWZ — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) February 26, 2022

#NFLRumors Washington Commanders are expected to have interest in Steelers Joe Haden and Vikings Patrick Peterson. #TakeCommand — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) February 26, 2022

Restructure or release? Carson Wentz, Kenyan Drake among eight AFC players to keep an eye on (via @cfrelund)https://t.co/H8dfAvHipp pic.twitter.com/NIfFI0xPii — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) February 26, 2022

John Lynch Met With Amazon About Analyst Job, Plans To Remain 49ers' GM https://t.co/JuTEENJ94D #49ers pic.twitter.com/FgaVHE4wx8 — NFLTradeRumors.co (@nfltrade_rumors) February 26, 2022

Saints create nearly $34M in salary-cap space by restructuring Michael Thomas, Ryan Ramczyk, Andrus Peat contractshttps://t.co/j1kvHh1xAa — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) February 26, 2022

Jerry Jones on the Cowboys paying a 2.4 Million dollar settlement to multiple Cowboys cheerleaders pic.twitter.com/eeYLX2OFfk — Dallas Texas TV (@DallasTexasTV) February 26, 2022

MLB did not respond well to the union's proposal, sources tell ESPN. There are two days left to get a deal, but opening day remains in significant jeopardy. Multiple officials believe a deal will not get done by the league's Monday deadline to cancel games. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 26, 2022

Duck walks into a bar...



"Got any bread?"

"No"

"Got any bread?"

"No"

"Got any bread?"

"No...and if you ask me again i'll nail your beak to the bar"

"Got any nails?"

"No"

"Got any bread?" — Goo (@goo_stewart) February 26, 2022

NFL News twitter feed:

Washington Commanders twitter feed:

Hogs Haven Social Media Information

Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts

Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven

Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven

Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJenningsHH

Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005