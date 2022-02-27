All aTwitter: 27 February 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
NFL News twitter feed:
This crowd is AMAZING! We haven’t even made it through our first time slot of the day! So much hard work has been done in preparation for this weekend, and so many people are excited for our new chapter.— Kaitlyn McComb (@commanderkait) February 26, 2022
Welcome to the Season Ticket family, @Commanders fans. #TakeCommand pic.twitter.com/rff2943bI9
In '19, @_sweat9 ran the fastest 40 time for a D-lineman... officially recorded at the combine— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) February 26, 2022
: #NFLCombine March 3-6 on NFL Network pic.twitter.com/VDIK1X0ecy
NFL Network Analysis Gil Brandt has Allen Robinson signing with the Commanders we have the cap space to get this done @AllenRobinson #Takecommand #WashingtonCommanders— SwayRun21 (@swayyrun21) February 26, 2022
Here’s the link to video: https://t.co/a4OJkuU5DU
When you turn on the Twitter to read rumors about Quarterbacks that you won’t get pic.twitter.com/w1AI86NGfA— Not Robert Griffin (@Pseudo_RGIII) February 27, 2022
I realize the site has "rumors" in the title, but some of this is just stupid.— Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) February 27, 2022
Snyder's gonna sign the cheque to make Kirk Cousins the highest paid player?
Whoever says Wes Schweitzer is a cut candidate hasn't looked at the Commanders' depth chart. pic.twitter.com/lw3lzPjKfr
When you think about it this makes great sense. OL is more makeup-oriented than any position group. It’s the one spot where competes, tuffs, FBI, & durability outweigh physical traits. Teams that nail the football character can consistently find OL solid starters deep into Day 3. https://t.co/9mODhSEvTc— Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) February 26, 2022
#Packers Za'Darius Smith has a huge cap hit in 2022. Will he be a salary cap casualty? Here's the latest on what @TonyPauline is hearing from sources around the league. https://t.co/6fZjUSELWZ— Pro Football Network (@PFN365) February 26, 2022
#NFLRumors Washington Commanders are expected to have interest in Steelers Joe Haden and Vikings Patrick Peterson. #TakeCommand— NFL Rumors (@nflrums) February 26, 2022
Restructure or release? Carson Wentz, Kenyan Drake among eight AFC players to keep an eye on (via @cfrelund)https://t.co/H8dfAvHipp pic.twitter.com/NIfFI0xPii— Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) February 26, 2022
John Lynch Met With Amazon About Analyst Job, Plans To Remain 49ers' GM https://t.co/JuTEENJ94D #49ers pic.twitter.com/FgaVHE4wx8— NFLTradeRumors.co (@nfltrade_rumors) February 26, 2022
Saints create nearly $34M in salary-cap space by restructuring Michael Thomas, Ryan Ramczyk, Andrus Peat contractshttps://t.co/j1kvHh1xAa— Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) February 26, 2022
Jerry Jones on the Cowboys paying a 2.4 Million dollar settlement to multiple Cowboys cheerleaders pic.twitter.com/eeYLX2OFfk— Dallas Texas TV (@DallasTexasTV) February 26, 2022
MLB did not respond well to the union's proposal, sources tell ESPN. There are two days left to get a deal, but opening day remains in significant jeopardy. Multiple officials believe a deal will not get done by the league's Monday deadline to cancel games.— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 26, 2022
Duck walks into a bar...— Goo (@goo_stewart) February 26, 2022
"Got any bread?"
"No"
"Got any bread?"
"No"
"Got any bread?"
"No...and if you ask me again i'll nail your beak to the bar"
"Got any nails?"
"No"
"Got any bread?"
