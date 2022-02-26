All aTwitter: 26 February 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Internal documents released exclusively to WUSA9 show three potential sites for the new stadium in Dumfries, Woodbridge and Sterling. Details: https://t.co/PTRSUrpgUy #GetUpDC pic.twitter.com/ZnyyyTjmYU— WUSA9 (@wusa9) February 25, 2022
For folks outside of DC, the blue dot is almost exactly Nats Park and US Capitol. The red flags are proposed Virginia stadium sites. Football is FedEx Field. pic.twitter.com/HPTpdZ5Lq9— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) February 25, 2022
Dear @Commanders please go #BackToRFK— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) February 25, 2022
Born and raised in DC. Could see RFK from my house growing up. There will always be traffic and congestion. That site has metro, freeway access, oh and by the way AN EMPTY STADIUM JUST SITTING THERE. They should have never left in the first place— kdawgstrikesback (@kdawgstrikesba1) February 25, 2022
The proposed Sterling site is right behind my dogs' daycare and about 15 minutes from my couch. So that's an obvious winner. Might as well call it now.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) February 25, 2022
You also live in Australia so your opinion doesn’t count— Kendell Stephenson (@Lord_Stephenson) February 26, 2022
Once again. Y’all want to leave because the stadium. ✌— ChuckG (@chuckg716) February 25, 2022
Explain where there is NOT a traffic nightmare in the DC/DMV area.— L J (@LJ_4869) February 25, 2022
Those three locations for a new Commanders stadium are . I realize it’ll likely land in VA. I rather it be Tysons or Loudoun County (lesser so). But it’s a shame b/c besides the RFK land that they will not get, the best location possible resides in Maryland (Oxon Hill Farm).— manny benton (@manny_benton) February 25, 2022
Don’t overthink it— RefTheDistrict (@RefTheDistrict) February 26, 2022
Money and Politics aside, if Dan Snyder had the authority to build a stadium anywhere he wanted, which location would be best for the Washington Commanders?#TakeCommand— George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) February 26, 2022
February 25, 2022
24 hours from now I will be selecting my seat for next season!! Probably won’t be able to sleep tonight from excitement #TakeCommand @Commanders— kyle koons (@Koons7) February 25, 2022
Seat tagging part two in preparation for our Select-A-Seat event this weekend for our new Washington GOLD Season Ticket Members!— Kaitlyn McComb (@commanderkait) February 25, 2022
I can’t wait to see all of our fans and officially welcome them into the Season Ticket family.
Be sure to find me and say hello! #TakeCommand pic.twitter.com/llqNdxgy3E
This week, Congress introduced a new bill to eliminate tax breaks for sports teams building a new stadium. https://t.co/i53rnzOsbb— Washington Wire (@Washington_Wire) February 26, 2022
How is Cam Sims absolutely fathering Trevon Diggs not a top 100 play of 2021? @NFL pic.twitter.com/fWDerOXYFs— (@ExtendMcLaurin) February 24, 2022
Jennifer King, @Commanders Assistant Running Backs Coach, and Lori Locust, @Buccaneers Assistant Defensive Line Coach, will be coaching at the U.S. Women's Tackle National Team Trials!— U.S. National Football Team (@USNFT) February 25, 2022
Learn from these excellent coaches by signing up for the trials at https://t.co/YeXdsXe5sd. pic.twitter.com/hBqqBESBi3
On Aaron Rodgers from @diannaESPN:— Brendan Darr (@BrendanDarr) February 25, 2022
"He has teams he wants to go to. From what I've learned and know the teams, the Commanders aren't on it. Long story short he doesn't want to play in Washington."
LISTEN: https://t.co/670k6q2xti https://t.co/IAaXYjRx3b
Quote from former #Packers WR Greg Jennings on Aaron Rodgers:— JPA Football (@jpafootball) February 25, 2022
“Aaron Rodgers has been a very selfish guy, I go back to personal experiences. His words to me were, 'don't be that guy.' All of a sudden, it's about the money." pic.twitter.com/0iytDYSnHM
Chiefs Hired Matt Nagy As Senior Assistant/QBs Coach https://t.co/R1H7DYbFLa #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/XXT2QST0Dd— NFLTradeRumors.co (@nfltrade_rumors) February 26, 2022
Full story here: https://t.co/oksad6dJCL— Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) February 26, 2022
Sean Payton In Negotiations With FOX Sports https://t.co/Xc54vNQ0U9 pic.twitter.com/5ezEOpRFDk— NFLTradeRumors.co (@nfltrade_rumors) February 26, 2022
#Arkansas WR Treylon Burks:— Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) February 25, 2022
6-3, 225
A blend of size, hands, and positional versatility. He has underrated straight line speed. Burks can run away from defenders and he showed that top end speed against Alabama. pic.twitter.com/wFxiFNS14P
The newest Trench Warfare film room is up featuring former Oklahoma G Marquis Hayes.— Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) February 26, 2022
A few highlights:
-Skip vs. Open pull
-Kicking out vs. ‘logging’
-The art of keeping a defender inside the cylinder of your body.
-Sorting post snap movement
+ more https://t.co/Fm1LNGZxad
It's that time of year again, and while @richeisen has yet to begin training for his 40-yard dash, there is an announcement regarding this year's #RunRichRun event:@NFL @StJude @cheetah @dkm14@JerryRice @MichaelVick @MarcLore@michaelrubin @Terrell_Davis pic.twitter.com/7izAO58yoJ— Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) February 25, 2022
‘We’re the Commanders’ https://t.co/gmGWPySop6— Danny Rouhier (@funnydanny) February 25, 2022
45-years ago today “Slap Shot” premiered in theaters (1977) … pic.twitter.com/YF1BUfkeK8— Rex Chapman (@RexChapman) February 25, 2022
