Daily Slop: Juan Castillo excited to get started with Commanders’ TEs; Where will Washington’s new football stadium site be?

Where will new Washington Commanders football stadium site be? | wusa9.com

D.C., Maryland and parts of Virginia are all pushing hard to be the new home of the Washington Commanders football team. 3 Virginia sites are on the master plan.

Who will be the Commanders' starting quarterback in 2022? | RSN

Pete Hailey, JP Finlay, Mitch Tischler and JP Flaim give their picks for who they think will be the Commanders' starting quarterback in Week 1 of the 2022 season.

All about Washington star Chase Young with stats and contract info | RSN

Here’s a look at the college info, contract status, stats and more for Washington Football Team star pass rusher Chase Young.

Commanders' Ron Rivera, seeking counsel amid challenging offseason, turned to Washington legend Joe Gibbs – The Athletic

In an interview with The Athletic, Rivera said he met with Gibbs, the three-time Super Bowl-winning coach, at his home in January.

2022 Combine breakdown | Wide receiver

Over the next week, Commanders.com will take a dive into each position to see what they have to offer. Next up are the wide receivers.

Juan Castillo excited to get started with Commanders' TEs

Castillo had praise for Logan Thomas, John Bates and Sammis Reyes during his introductory press conference on Wednesday.

Assembling an All-Combine team from the current Commanders roster | RSN

Which Commanders players had themselves the best NFL Combines? Pete Hailey combs through the numbers here.

Here are the important 2022 NFL offseason dates fans should know | RSN

From the draft to training camp, here are all the big dates to monitor ahead of the 2022 NFL season.

2022 NFL Free Agency: Is Anthony Hitchens the Commanders’ MLB solution? | RSN

Veteran linebacker Anthony Hitchens was released by the Chiefs on Tuesday. Could the former Super Bowl champion be a fit in Washington?

2022 NFL Free Agency: Chris Godwin, Michael Gallup have value despite ACL injuries | RSN

The Commanders need some receiver help and both Chris Godwin and Michael Gallup could be a fit opposite Terry McLaurin.

2022 NFL Free Agency: 2 guards Washington could sign to replace Brandon Scherff | RSN

Brandon Scherff's future in Washington is uncertain, but there are two other free agents the Commanders could sign to replace him at a much lower price.

Congressional bill is path to Dan Snyder's ouster

The growing crowd urging the NFL to throw out Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder has finally found a clear path for how to do it. The NFL’s longtime use of tax-exempt municipal bonds to build stadiums.

Former Hawaii QB Colt Brennan, dead from overdose, had CTE, family reveals [Video]

Colt Brennan, the record-setting Hawaii quarterback whose death last May shocked the college football world, was found to have stage 1 CTE in a post-mortem examination, his family revealed.