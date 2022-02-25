All aTwitter: 25 February 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Washington Commanders twitter feed:

NFL News twitter feed:

410lb climbing (330lb + 50lb vest + 30lb belt). Training for my seventh season! @Commanders pic.twitter.com/ksYylIPIWl — Weston Schweitzer (@WSchweitzer71) February 24, 2022

Kam Curl is only 22? — Disco (@discoque5) February 24, 2022

This is the most Redskins fucking play ever. This play sums up our franchise. We live in darkness. https://t.co/dlNwthH4SJ — ChuckG (@chuckg716) February 24, 2022

Probably best to take two in the draft, just to make sure. — michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) February 23, 2022

Entering the 2022 offseason, 23 QBs (46 instances) have had 4,000+ passing yards and 35+ passing TDs in a season and none played for a different team the following season (includes 7 QBs in 2021)

- Rodgers had 4,115 yards and 37 TD in 2021

- 2 QBs retired (Brady and Luck) — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) February 24, 2022

Report: Panthers Still Interested In Potential Deshaun Watson Trade https://t.co/8Bb0kJ8YZq pic.twitter.com/1ayPMn2oRp — NFLTradeRumors.co (@nfltrade_rumors) February 23, 2022

Aaron Rodgers Looking To Be Highest-Paid Player At Around $50M Per Year? https://t.co/jbfvIae7zc pic.twitter.com/LJ5Rr1sbxM — NFLTradeRumors.co (@nfltrade_rumors) February 25, 2022

Latest On Trade Market For Carson Wentz, Jimmy Garoppolo https://t.co/7H8NrxX7rG pic.twitter.com/GgwYpZduNz — Pro Football Rumors (@pfrumors) February 25, 2022

All 32 teams' WR situations ahead of free agency, draft, per @kpatra https://t.co/bNeVRH6wg2 pic.twitter.com/q988uXeTTo — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) February 25, 2022

Report: Eric Bieniemy Expected Back With Chiefs In 2022 https://t.co/LteBap6bzw pic.twitter.com/rqCoqDy5QP — NFLTradeRumors.co (@nfltrade_rumors) February 24, 2022

Report: Amazon “could make a serious run” at #Rams HC Sean McVay for their TNF broadcasts, per @nypost — JPA Football (@jpafootball) February 24, 2022

Grambling St. hires ex-Baylor coach Briles as OC

Doug Williams told me earlier of this move: I have a problem with it…I can't support it. That hurt me to my core right there ... I know [late] coach [Eddie] Robinson is turning over right now."https://t.co/L63teCcxo0 — John Keim (@john_keim) February 25, 2022

#NFL Teams Currently Over the Cap:

Saints $76.1M

Packers $42.7M

Cowboys $22.1M

Rams $21.6M

Vikings $16M

Giants $12.2M

Titans $8.2M

Falcons $7.3M

Bills $6.3M

49ers $4.4M

Cardinals 813K



These teams will be having some cap casualties. — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) February 24, 2022

USFL's one-year head start gives it an edge over the XFL; all player contracts have an option for 2023, allowing the USFL to keep any, some, or all players around for the first season of XFL 3.0. https://t.co/Jyl3whnhda — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) February 25, 2022

Tom Brady to produce, act in Super Bowl LI road trip comedy with Sally Field, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, Lily Tomlinhttps://t.co/GL7BN5XRtH pic.twitter.com/hwXGqJZ2fG — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) February 23, 2022

R.I.P., Sally Kellerman. Yes, she was Hot Lips in M*A*S*H, but first she was Dr. Elizabeth Dehner on STAR TREK, and after that she was Dr. Diane Turner in BACK TO SCHOOL. Those are my favorite points of reference, and those are how I'll most fondly remember her... pic.twitter.com/uNrOhkE5Mi — Will Harris in VA (@NonStopPop) February 24, 2022

Sally Kellerman was 49 in BACK TO SCHOOL and one of the most effortlessly sexy women to ever exist. Her voice, her impeccable comedic timing, her ability to shift between silly and smoldering and hold her own in barracks full of Army men. She was one of a kind. RIP. pic.twitter.com/uBBGyKgZsO — Gennefer Gross (@Gennefer) February 25, 2022

The Rube Goldberg machine of all Rube Goldberg machines. From way downtown — bang…pic.twitter.com/papU67aILY — Rex Chapman (@RexChapman) February 24, 2022

NFL News twitter feed:

Washington Commanders twitter feed:

Hogs Haven Social Media Information

Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts

Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven

Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven

Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJenningsHH

Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005