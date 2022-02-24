All aTwitter: 24 February 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Commanders Want To Extend Terry McLaurin, Daron Payne https://t.co/yFLNcF26dA pic.twitter.com/8pfs4DihWj— Pro Football Rumors (@pfrumors) February 24, 2022
Yeah it’s not a report, just an educated opinion that pretty much most could come up with about this situation. They’ll make an offer but it’ll be tough.— John Keim (@john_keim) February 24, 2022
Great read from @BenStandig on several topics for the Commanders offseason. This nugget on the potential QB plan caught my attention most #TakeCommand pic.twitter.com/SuoeWFtVH4— Commanders (@_mattschoen_) February 23, 2022
“We’d like to believe we would be a viable option for a lot of (quarterbacks),” Rivera told The Athletic on Tuesday. “We understand what the capital will take to bring a type (of) player like that here. We believe we have a lot to offer.” pic.twitter.com/FT4SaceERj— Wizskins (@Itswizskins) February 23, 2022
Should the Commanders keep an eye on Mitch Trubisky? Several NFL execs believe they could be on the short list of teams with interest. https://t.co/ugjTsvJdui— 106.7 The Fan (@1067theFan) February 23, 2022
Is there any way out from under Teflon Dan? Congress may have found the answer, writes @Snide_Remarks https://t.co/a69KcQCmxp— 106.7 The Fan (@1067theFan) February 23, 2022
Is Carson Wentz out in Indy and how did we get to this point? "When @mortreport says that he is expected to be traded or released by the deadline in March — then he will be traded or released and won't be the QB." ~ @AdamSchefter— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 23, 2022
Full episode with Adam ⤵https://t.co/B5xWcqkXjn pic.twitter.com/ZI9wfsw68n
I keep circling back to this on Carson Wentz - Indy just gave up 2 firsts to get him, will have to eat money to release him and there’s no clear upgrade in sight for Colts. How many red flags is that?— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) February 23, 2022
Regardless of where you stood on Kirk Cousins while he was here — Seeing the Vikings fan base go through exactly what we did with him is very entertaining.— Commanders Realm (@CommandersRealm) February 23, 2022
.@cfrelund: Restructure or release? Ezekiel Elliott, Michael Thomas among eight NFC players to keep an eye onhttps://t.co/acYXH3gPw1 pic.twitter.com/WGGGdbkLaE— Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) February 24, 2022
Packers Picked Up $10M Of Cap Room By Restructuring DT Kenny Clark's Deal https://t.co/cKFQ0TgESD #Packers pic.twitter.com/978IYK3ghW— NFLTradeRumors.co (@nfltrade_rumors) February 24, 2022
Last year, the Packers reportedly agreed to trade Aaron Rodgers before refusing to do so. This year, the Packers could be doing it all over again. https://t.co/uV6GLpEHth— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) February 24, 2022
February 24, 2022
Packers Unlikely To Take Trade Calls On Jordan Love https://t.co/RVgpRzGCxZ pic.twitter.com/jGb7lUY8mI— Pro Football Rumors (@pfrumors) February 24, 2022
Falcons QB Matt Ryan is currently scheduled to have a cap hit of $48,662,500 in 2022.— Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 24, 2022
That would be the largest cap hit for any player in NFL history.
Saints Promoted Kris Richard & Ryan Nielsen To Co-Defensive Coordinators https://t.co/4SYva0Shao #Saints pic.twitter.com/GzYHHjVBcy— NFLTradeRumors.co (@nfltrade_rumors) February 24, 2022
#Arkansas WR Treylon Burks —— Matt Bowen (@MattBowen41) February 24, 2022
Really like the tape…
Ascending talent. Powerful frame at 6-foot-3, 225. Sudden mover. Long speed. Ability to attack defenses at multiple levels.
Schemed touches — jet, screen, backfield carries. Can be deployed like Deebo Samuel. @NFLMatchup pic.twitter.com/KYwPuiv9ul
.@NorfolkStateFB product Jalen Powell has the strength and technique to find success as a pro— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) February 23, 2022
NEWS: Troy Aikman is on the verge of bolting Fox Sports for ESPN's Monday Night Football, The Post has learned.https://t.co/XIwmM297db— Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) February 24, 2022
Greg Olsen and Sean Payton are among the candidates to replace Aikman as FOX's No. 1 guy. They could also trade for Drew Brees, who is currently at NBC, per @AndrewMarchand.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 24, 2022
FOX is set to broadcast two out of the next three Super Bowls, so some major implications here. https://t.co/FPC8QQJ0jX
Never Forget when Broncos GM George Paton was talking trade with a team when another call came in. "Hey, I got someone else who's gonna give me more. Thanks." **Hangs up**— Footballism™ (@FootbaIIism) February 24, 2022
We need more footage from the draft rooms
pic.twitter.com/EQlBbEkA0a
Canadian Harry Potter. ⛸ pic.twitter.com/L8cbgIQ0GV— Fred Schultz (@FredSchultz35) February 24, 2022
