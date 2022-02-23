Juan Castillo Presser: Logan Thomas has some god-given ability and he works hard.

New Washington Commanders TEs Coach Juan Castillo spoke with local media today. The team announced his hiring after former coach Pete Hoener retired. Castillo has a history with Head Coach Ron Rivera. They worked together on the Philadelphia Eagles coaching staff from 1999-2003. Rivera became the Chicago Bears defensive coordinator the following year, but Castillo stayed with the Eagles until 2012. Castillo spent one year with the Eagles as their TEs coach(1997) under OC Jon Gruden, but also coached the offensive line(1998-2010) and was their defensive coordinator(2011-12).

Coaching Tight Ends:

New Commanders TE coach Juan Castillo sounds very comfortable in his new role and working with Ron Rivera. Adds he coached TE for the Bucs under Jon Gruden — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) February 23, 2022

A few things from the Juan Castillo zoom that wrapped up a short time ago: Last coached TEs in 1997; has mostly been OL, but said when he coached TEs, focused hard on route-running. Already knew about blocking, so said this focus helped build a foundation. — John Keim (@john_keim) February 23, 2022

Building on Pete Hoener’s coaching:

Juan Castillo is addressing the media. Said he plans to add to the things Pete Hoener taught to the Commanders' tight ends over the past two years. — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) February 23, 2022

Logan Thomas:

Castillo was with Logan Thomas in Buffalo when he first made the switch to tight end, so he knows how hard Thomas works to improve. He's excited to keep developing Thomas now that he's the No. 1 TE in Washington — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) February 23, 2022

Castillo wasn't surprised at the strides Thomas has taken in Washington. They felt in Buffalo that he had that ability, but he was still learning. "He's got some god-given ability and he works hard." — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) February 23, 2022

He was in Buffalo when Logan Thomas played there. Said he's not surprised by his ascension. "We felt he had that kind of ability, but he was still young; he was learning how to block, learning how to pass protect, how to run a route... He has God given ability and works hard." — John Keim (@john_keim) February 23, 2022

Washington’s TEs:

New Commanders TE coach Juan Castillo chatting with the local media here for the 1st time.



Fun fact: He played college ball with... Darrell Green.



Castillo getting familiar with his group now. Was with Logan Thomas in Buffalo. Met with Sammis Reyes today. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) February 23, 2022

John Bates:

Juan Castillo is quite high on what he saw from John Bates' rookie tape: "I think he can be one of the better [tight end] run blockers and pass protectors in the NFL" — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) February 23, 2022

Castillo has watched some tape on John Bates and "he really came on" last year. Said he's excited for Bates' development, saying that he thinks he can be one of the better run blocking and pass protecting tight ends — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) February 23, 2022

Castillo said he was impressed by John Bates' blocking -- both in the run game and protection. Castillo: "He can be one of the better run blockers and pass protectors in the NFL. I'm excited about John." — John Keim (@john_keim) February 23, 2022

Sammis Reyes:

Castillo, who is of Mexican descent, said he had a conversation in Spanish with TE Sammis Reyes this morning. Reyes, of course, is from Chile. Castillo said they spoke about things he needs to work on.... Castillo called Reyes a "talented kid." — John Keim (@john_keim) February 23, 2022

Brian Mitchell:

Castillo just said “I know @BMitchliveNBCS and he knows how I work guys.” Yes. He does. — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) February 23, 2022

Local ties:

Castillo played college football with Darrell Green, has a son that lives in Arlington and another son going to Univ of Maryland law school. Plenty of DMV ties. — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) February 23, 2022

Castillo has one son who works for the Dept. of Commerce; another is going to law school at Maryland... Also played with Darrell Green at Texas A&I. Castillo left there in 1981, two years before Green was drafted by Washington. — John Keim (@john_keim) February 23, 2022

Outwork everybody:

Castillo: "My thing is to outwork everybody just like I want my players to outwork everybody."



Also added that he's excited to "work my butt off" for a leader like Rivera — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) February 23, 2022