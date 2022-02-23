All aTwitter: 23 February 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
We heard you loud and clear— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) February 22, 2022
Going forward, our crest will reflect our Super Bowl victories using the year from that regular season pic.twitter.com/irndw0DyaK
February 22, 2022
A sequel already? pic.twitter.com/3mP5r4gK8g— Hogfarmer Keith (@Kgskins26) February 22, 2022
February 23, 2022
Landon Collins needs to stay. If he's restructured to get some more up-front cash and less cap hit, fine, but we need him as a hybrid LB. I'd extend Ereck flowers too, lowering his cap hit a bit this year in the form of a prorated guarantee and an extra three years.— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) February 22, 2022
dead cap is irrelevant. The decision to keep him or move on is a $6.5m decision (less the cost of his replacement). So, if the team replaces him with a $3m player, the net effect of getting rid of Collins is a savings of $3.5m.— Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) February 23, 2022
Dead money is spent already and doesn't change.
Hes 2022 salary becomes fully guaranteed if he is still on the roster on March 22, 2022.— Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) February 23, 2022
Until then, he has no guarantees beyond injury.
This right here is a big part of why Commanders need a new stadium https://t.co/pJLyGSW12Q— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) February 22, 2022
I would buy a table just to flip it if they take a guard at 11. https://t.co/pOBbY8iVzu— Marshall (@M7Command) February 22, 2022
Haha! It's part of the deal. I just have a good laugh. https://t.co/D9tpGDmgwF— Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) February 22, 2022
Well would you look at that @Commanders @RiverboatRonHC @DangeRussWilson pic.twitter.com/yIunjmBfOz— (@ExtendMcLaurin) February 22, 2022
I doubt this means anything but it’s interesting https://t.co/TjrcR8VHRk— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) February 22, 2022
Russell Wilson wants to go to a big-market team.— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) February 23, 2022
- Pitt: Nope
- New Orleans: Nope
- Carolina: Nope
- Denver: Nope
- NY: Not ready to give up on Jones
- Philly:
- Wash:
Russ loves going to Yankees games. I’ve seen him there. Both cities are a hop, skip and jump away
I think he wants out - and has wanted out for a while— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) February 23, 2022
Chiefs cut veteran LB Anthony Hitchens after four seasons with teamhttps://t.co/3FoCL6J2AV pic.twitter.com/o2pYI1oU5o— Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) February 22, 2022
The release of Hitchens was expected. Mostly because of the $$ saved. He’s a great leader and did a really solid job grooming KC’s young LBs. Nick Bolton doesn’t have the rookie season he did, leading the team in tackles, without Hitch’s guidance. https://t.co/bxydCVY5vI— James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) February 22, 2022
Cowboys franchise tag options: Randy Gregory or Dalton Schultz https://t.co/2Um7Yw1VjT— Todd Archer (@toddarcher) February 22, 2022
For the past two years, the Cowboys positioned themselves to part from Amari Cooper this offseason at negligible salary-cap cost. Their escape hatch is here. Soon, they must decide whether to climb through it. https://t.co/hJ4auiX0ZC— Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) February 22, 2022
Here’s Rodger’s cleanse he mentioned for reference pic.twitter.com/zpFMukSr6K— wick (@JP_MCP) February 22, 2022
Rodgers watched YEARS of the Favre will he/won't he bullshit, internalized it, only to bring it back 15 years later as some kind of superstrain version.— Sam Monson (@PFF_Sam) February 22, 2022
History is just the same shit happening over and over again on loop.
Yep. Aside from the Cowboys/Saints over the last few years, I can't even think of other examples of a high-level OL unit that was built that way over that span.— Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) February 23, 2022
We've entered a stage where as long as a team can get under with a few dollars to spend then "it's all good". Last year they had to bring almost every player on the roster to the minimum to be under. That's unheard of— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) February 23, 2022
Its poor. When the salary cap dictates what you have to do with almost every contract on your team in order to be compliant that isnt a good position to be in. You either wind up in a purge or like Atlanta where you get stuck in the mud for 2 to 3 years.— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) February 23, 2022
Pete Maravich. “Pistol”— Rex Chapman (@RexChapman) February 23, 2022
A prophet… pic.twitter.com/GZOjPdDtmf
Nice to catch the khlong boat this morning. Haven’t needed to use it since basically the start of 2020! Go figure. pic.twitter.com/wNoVPShEf4— Chris in Bangkok (@bangkokaussie) February 22, 2022
