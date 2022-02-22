Thank God It’s Twosday—Offseason On the Brink S3:E6

2.22.22

On Taco Tuesday for goodness sake.

While there is plenty to mix around in the ol’ basement podcast bowl tonight, we simply can’t let the biggest story of the week go unnoticed. That would be the brutal takedown of Aaron Rodgers’ romance by our very own Kevin Ricca. I don’t know how (or why) he did it, but Kevin is about 78% responsible for that breakup, and now I’m wondering what his next plans are with this box checked. (Kevin’s, not Aaron’s.)

There is also the Mary Jo White Fan Club meeting that just started up, and promises to be quite the ruckus. Jerry Richardson has been invited, but he is not expected to attend.

If you love being connected to every available quarterback on the market, this offseason is for YOU. Tonight, we start forming the core of the “Absolutely Not!” club of free agents. I never know how big that club is going to be until after the first whiskey.

Thanks to folks like you, we have one of the best comment boards anywhere, so please join in the conversation, and help us separate what is real from what isn't.

