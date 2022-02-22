Daily Slop: Washington Commanders Media Links Roundup

Washington Commanders NFL offseason preview: Quest for long-term answer at quarterback continues - NFC East- ESPN

The Commanders will be aggressive in pursuing a veteran starter, but might be forced to search for their guy in an uninspiring QB draft class.

Washington Commanders name unpopular among D.C. residents - The Washington Post

More fans prefer the Washington Football Team name to Commanders, according to a Washington Post poll.

NFL draft: Threat of combine workout boycott alive for now

It remains possible that many prospects, including some top-10 overall picks, choose not to work out in Indianapolis as a result of NFL restrictions at the event.

2022 NFL Free Agency: New roles for Patrick Peterson, Joe Haden in DC | RSN

If the Commanders want to make a splash on defense without breaking the bank, former star cornerbacks Patrick Peterson and Joe Haden may be potential fits.

All about Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke with stats and contract info | RSN

Here’s a look at the college info, contract status, latest stats and more for Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke.

Washington tight ends coach Pete Hoener announces retirement | RSN

Pete Hoener's coaching career spanned over four different decades.

Mock Draft Monday | Here's who FOX Sports has the Commanders taking in the first round

Each week, Commanders.com will highlight one mock draft from a draft expert and delve into who they have Washington selecting in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

5 things to know about TE coach Juan Castillo

The Washington Commanders have hired Juan Castillo as their tight ends coach to replace Pete Hoener, who retired from coaching last week. Here are five things to know about the newest addition to the coaching staff.

Commanders name Juan Castillo as tight ends coach

The Washington Commanders announced today that they have named Juan Castillo as tight ends coach. Castillo will replace Pete Hoener, who announced his retirement last week.

XFL announces collaboration agreement with the NFL | RSN

The XFL has announced it has agreed with the NFL on a collaboration agreement as the league plans to return in 2023.

Charley Taylor earned fans' adulation, opponents' respect - Washington Times

Charley Taylor, who passed away Saturday, was a powerful dancer on the field.

Charley Taylor made an impact in Washington - The Washington Post

Charley Taylor made an immediate impact on Washington as a rookie in 1964 and eventually became the most feared receiver in the league.

RIP Charley Taylor (1941-2022) | Redskins Legacy - YouTube