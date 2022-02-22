All aTwitter: 22 February 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
I found this pretty interesting. From today's Washington Post.#TakeCommand pic.twitter.com/Ub3gxSJiCL— George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) February 21, 2022
So #Commanders is about 50/50. Ah so twitter isn’t real life. Also most people rather have WFT instead of RedWolves? I thought that was the people’s choice? #TakeCommand pic.twitter.com/X7BiwdxdCl— Felix Trammell (@BlessdCommander) February 21, 2022
49ers fans think they can trade Jimmy G for Chase Young AND a draft pick????— Tyler (@commandrzNchief) February 21, 2022
Lions fans think they can trade Jared Goff and a draft pick for Chase Young???
Wtf is wrong with these fans man they are next level crazy this off-season
I do not have any inside knowledge specific to Carson Wentz being linked to Washington at this time.— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) February 22, 2022
But I will say; he doesn't fit with what I understand the team is looking for in terms of options at QB. https://t.co/zjRDgxHviZ
I know many younger Washington fans won't believe this, but I recall RFK being so loud that when the opposing team could not hear, the officials actually talked to Joe Gibbs!— Ivan Lambert (@IvanLambert18) February 21, 2022
Gibbs then was seen with raised arms asking the fans to quiet down so the opposing offense could hear.
Panthers Have Contacted Vikings About Potential Trade For Kirk Cousins? https://t.co/q0YuE4KV55 pic.twitter.com/Vrlf2eMfY6— NFLTradeRumors.co (@nfltrade_rumors) February 22, 2022
Here’s the full text of the message that just went to players invited to next week’s Combine. pic.twitter.com/HnqeEfDumk— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 21, 2022
annual NFL combine week reminder that calvin johnson ran his 40 in 4.35 seconds at 239 pounds while borrowing someone else's cleats— Tej Seth (@tejfbanalytics) February 21, 2022
Having a great Pro Day is almost meaningless if decision makers aren’t there to watch you perform. With most high ranking officials seeing prospects in-person for the first time in Indy, the first impression matters. That said, teams take your best measurements wherever recorded— Bucky Brooks (@BuckyBrooks) February 22, 2022
Let's get it! I've written up 320 prospects so far but only 200 are in the database with the others in the process of being formatted. We should have the entire Combine list populated by next week! So here are the profiles in the system so far....https://t.co/KbVBynObFv— Lance Zierlein (@LanceZierlein) February 22, 2022
Here are https://t.co/X8JtLR426e grades for past QBs who became legit starters / shown promise. Point being, don't listen to the "well this is a bad QB class" narrative, because they don't know WTF they're talking about:— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) February 22, 2022
Herbert: 6.45
Mac Jones: 6.33
Mills: 6.14
Hurts: 6.14
Some perspective on these @LanceZierlein grades. Here are some notable comparisons from years prior, for those curious how this years QB class stacks up:— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) February 22, 2022
Sam Darnold 7.10
Mitch Trubisky 7.00
Jared Goff 7.00
Dwayne Haskins: 6.70
Josh Rosen 6.70
Daniel Jones 6.30
Jordan Love 6.36 https://t.co/dMC4z9nifn
Just as a heads up, many of those grades at your finding on the site are incorrect. I used a different grade scale at that time and I’ve noticed that some of this creates did not translate to the new skills correctly. Gosh would not be a 7.0, for example— Lance Zierlein (@LanceZierlein) February 22, 2022
February 22, 2022
No it isn’t your fault, it’s just that the grades did not migrate over properly from some of the drafts previously because of database issues. I hate that there are some incorrect grades out there right now. With that said, I think Goff would have carried a 6.7— Lance Zierlein (@LanceZierlein) February 22, 2022
Who are the running backs to watch heading into the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine? @EaglesXOs provides an in-depth look.— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) February 21, 2022
This dude shot a three and did a back flip before the ball went in… https://t.co/nMkP6joTVX— Rex Chapman (@RexChapman) February 22, 2022
People with two masked children without helmets on motorbikes is a fabulous example of how powerful propaganda is.— Bangkok Bacon ❄ (@baconbkk) February 21, 2022
That's crazy, and everybody does it here in Bangkok.— Nick in Bangkok (@nicomorro) February 21, 2022
